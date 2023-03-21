Laugh your heart out at the Blue Sky comedy festival in Delhi

A good comedy show is always a great way to spend your weekend. As we enter the month of April, Blue Sky comedy festival is coming to Delhi to make the locals laugh through a unique experience. Delhi people will get to enjoy their first open-air comedy festival during the first weekend of April. What makes it more exciting is the crazy line-up which includes some of your favourite comedians coming to the capital to perform live for you.

Produced by the makers of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender & Pune Comedy Festival, Blue Sky Comedy Festival will bring together 15+ of India’s top comedians including Anubhav Singh Bassi, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Gaurav Kapoor, Harsh Gujral under one roof. Not just that, one will get to enjoy delicious food, a bar with delicious drinks and a festival experience like no other. Let’s take a look at all the details of the event.

Everything we know about the Blue Sky comedy festival

The festival will be taking place in Delhi as well as Pune. While the details about the Pune event are yet to be out, let’s check out how you can attend the Delhi comedy festival happening in April.

Venue, dates and tickets for the show

Venue: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi

Dates: 1-2 April, 2023

Timings: 3:00 pm onwards

Tickets: INR 1,250 onwards

Limited early bird day passes are live now.

Book your tickets on BookMyShow.

The line-up of artists on both days

Spot artists like Aashish Solanki, Atul Khatri, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Harsh Gujral, Onkar Yadav, Rahul Subramanian, Shreya Priyam Roy, and Swati Sachdeva on day 1 of the comedy festival.

Anubhav Singh Bassi, Gaurav Kapoor, Gurleen Pannu, Haseeb Khan, Joel D’Souza, Samay Raina, Sejal Bhat, and Vivek Desai will be performing on day 2 of the Blue Sky comedy festival.

You can also meet and greet your favourite comedian by registering on their official website.

Details of Blue Sky comedy festival Pune

While the tickets are yet to go live for the Pune edition of this festival, a few details have been shared by the organisers. The event will take place on 7th, 8th, 9th April 2023. The artists present at the event would be Aaditya Kulshreshth, Abhishek Kumar, Ashish Shakya, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Gurleen Pannu, Joel DSouza, Kumar Varun, Rahul Dua, Raunaq Rajani, Rohan Joshi, Samay Raina, Sapan Verma, Sejal Bhat, Sumaira Shaikh, Sumit Sourav, Urooj Ashfaq, Vaibhav Sethia, Vivek Desai and Zakir Khan.

All Images: Courtesy Blue Sky comedy festival official website