Bombay Sapphire Creative Lab presents The Art of Botanicals x Herbivore Farms

Bombay Sapphire Creative Lab is set to present its Art of Botanicals x Herbivore Farms experiential on Sept 25th at Cafe Panama, Mumbai.

The art and craft of mixology have always had a penchant for experimentation, and a soul for discovering new ingredients. While so, in this pursuit for creativity, inspiring new ways for the craft, there’s always room for sustainability. and that’s where Herbivore Farms come in, an urban farm for flavourful, nutritious & pesticide-free produce. Their dialogue in sustainability is all about embracing the purity of produce, and with ingredients consciously and sustainably sourced. The Art of Botanicals by Bombay Sapphire Creative Lab will be using these carefully sourced botanicals.

Bombay Sapphire Creative Lab – The Art of Botanicals x Herbivore Farms event

Stirring creativity and sustainability, Bombay Sapphire Creative Lab brings forth their “The Art of Botanicals” experiential teaming up with Mumbai-based, Herbivore Farms. Working out of a vintage industrial house which has now been converted into a climate-controlled indoor farm, Founders Joshua Lewis and Sakina Rajkotwala, found a way to grow over 2,500 types of plants and vegetables right in heart of the city of Mumbai.

Being Mumbai’s first hyperlocal, hydroponic farm, they use a farming method called ‘Kind Cultivation’, which traces back to the age of the Aztecs. This vertical architecture enables them to use 75%-95% less water compared to traditional field farming and 5x more produce within the same farming land.

On 25th September at Cafe Panama, Mumbai, over these expressions and in the collaborative spirit of creativity and sustainability, Bombay Sapphire will also be serving a slew of eclectic cocktails, delectable food and some live music, all coming together a herb-infused experience crafted to stir your senses. Tickets for the event can be booked via Insider.

Details:

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 4:30 pm onwards

Venue: Cafe Panama, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Book here: https://insider.in/bombay-sapphire-creative-lab-art-of-botanicals-mumbai-sep25-2022/event

All images: Courtesy brand