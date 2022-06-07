These events across India are the perfect reason to step out this June

Want to step out but don’t know where to go? Our handy guide of events in India will keep you up to date with what’s happening where this June!

Events in June to look forward to

Delhi-NCR

The Great Indian Sneaker Fest, Gurugram

Calling all sneakerheads! Gurugram is set to host The Great Indian Sneaker Festival, complete with over 70 sneaker and streetwear brands from across India and the world. With games and live raffles, and performances by artistes such as Jass Manak (known for tracks like Lehanga and Prada), King (the man behind the hit track Tu Aake Dehkle) and rapper Bali, this is a June event that must not be missed!

Where: ClubXS, Adot by GNH, Gurugram

Date: June 12, 2022

Time: 11:00 am onwards

Tickets: INR 999

Book your tickets here.

Cocktail Week, Gurugram

India Cocktail Week Presents the fifth edition of Cocktail Week Gurgaon Edition 2022, which is among the exciting upcoming events in June you must not miss. The event will see impeccable mixologists showcasing their expertise, scrumptious eateries serving their best offerings and musical artistes amping up the aura of the place, giving its carnivalesque theme – Enchanted Jungle’ – the perfect vibe. Each of the six zones – Bar Experience Zone, Workshop Zone, Activity Zone, Market Zone, Chill Zone and Music Experience Zone will bring something new to the table, to keep guests engaged and entertained throughout.

Where: Horizon Plaza, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

Date: June 17-19, 2022

Time: 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Tickets: INR 499 onwards

Book your tickets here.

Maharashtra

Techno music and handpan gig by Mihir Chandan at Silly

Indulge in a delectable meal as you groove to some live techno and handpan music by artist Mihir Chandan, every Thursday. The crowd-pulling music will enchant you, while you enjoy a fun night with your friends and loved ones.

Where: SILLY, Khar

Date: Every Thursday

Time: 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Pan-India

Harsh Gujral show

Comedian Harsh Gujral is touring the country with his show, Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hoti Hai. This month, he will perform at several venues, including Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Vishakhapatnam and more, entertaining audiences with laughter and loads of fun.

Where: Across India

Book your tickets here.

Supermoon ft. B Praak – King of Hearts Tour

From Teri Mitti to Ranjha and Mann Bharrya, the powerful voice behind some of the most romantic Hindi and Punjabi tracks over the last decade has been B Praak’s, and the ace singer is currently touring India as part of his King of Hearts tour. Sway to his powerful music at events across India and we’re sure that you’ll be in for hours of fun!

Where: Across India

Book your tickets here.

Sunburn Arena with Yellow Claw

Sunburn Arena is back with yet another exciting gig, this time with the International dutch duo and bass kings YELLOW CLAW. The artistes are set to play their music at three locations across India – Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR – for exciting nights filled with music and dance!

Where: Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR

Date: June 10 to 12, 2022

Time: 4:00 pm onwards

Tickets: INR 1,000 onwards

Book your tickets here (Delhi-NCR), here (Pune) and here (Bengaluru).

