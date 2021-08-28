Bring out the movie in you with India Film Project with the 50 Hour Filmmaking challenge

Shoot a film on an exhilarating deadline and gain an experience for a lifetime. The 50 Hour Filmmaking challenge has been conducted every year since its inception in 2011 by India Film Project. In this challenge, more than 35000+ filmmakers from all around the world team up and attempt to conceive, develop, write, shoot, edit and submit a film based on a given theme all in just 50 Hours.

There are three categories in the challenge that are based on the equipment used and the experience of the filmmakers.

Mobile (Shoot films on a mobile phone)

Amateur (Team Leaders with none or less than 3 Films)

Professional (Team Leaders with 3 or more Films)

Participants who take on this daunting but exhilarating challenge gets —

-Exclusive Online Workshop for participants with an industry expert on the day of the beginning of the challenge, before 50 hours begin.

-Get a 2 Month Free access of SkillShare to upgrade your skills worth Rs. 1,200.

-One-weekend pass (Oct 23 and 24) for entry to the IFP Virtual Festival (Oct 21 to 24)

-E-certificate of participation

This year a stellar jury lined up to assess the films —

Leena Yadav – Director of Parched, Rajma Chawal, Teen Patti

Navdeep Singh – Director of Manorama: Six Feet Under, NH10, Laal Kaptaan

Shakun Batra – Kapoor & Sons, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Made a film that everyone loved? Here are the prizes —

-Awards for Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and #5 Film in all 3 categories.

-One-on-one mentoring session with one Jury member.

-Top 100 films will be broadcasted on MTV India.

-Lifetime subscription to Final Draft screenwriting software for Top 3 from each category.

-Top 50 films across combined categories will receive a free subscription to FiLMiC Pro App.

-Winning films will be screened at the festival during the awards night to thousands of audiences.

-Creator’s Pack of MyCaptain.

50 Hours Begin: 8:00 pm, Sep 24, 2021, Friday

50 Hours End: 10:00 pm, Sep 26, 2021, Sunday

Click here for more info.