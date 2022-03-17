facebook
Home > Culture > Events > Make your Holi festivities extra special with these gift hampers
Make your Holi festivities extra special with these gift hampers
Culture
17 Mar 2022 04:06 PM

Make your Holi festivities extra special with these gift hampers

Sanyukta Baijal
Make your Holi festivities extra special with these gift hampers
Culture
Make your Holi festivities extra special with these gift hampers

After two years of lull, we can finally look forward to celebrating Holi with full fervour. From new clothes to the splash of colours to yummy delights, Holi festivities are here, and we are excited! To make it even more special, gift your loved ones Holi hampers that will add that extra vibrancy to their long weekend. 

Holi 2022 gifting hampers for your loved ones

Jump To / Table of Contents

Desam Organics - Holi Assortment Gift Boxes

1 /8

Desam Organics - Holi Assortment Gift Boxes

This Desam Organics box of Holi assortment gifts is quite lit. It is an unconventional gift pack that offers a series of organic soaps instead of snacks and colours. One can easily be spoilt for choice with natural soap choices like Vintage Wine, Ocean Breeze, Neem with Tea Tree Oil, and more.

Rs 1,675
Shop Now
Instant Ayurvedic Thandai Powder And Holi Gift Hamper

2 /8

Instant Ayurvedic Thandai Powder And Holi Gift Hamper

This Holi box is a treat for people who love the authentic festive drink Thandai. It is intricately designed to make gifting easier during this festival of colours. The hamper comprises 100% natural Thandai powder, skin-friendly gulaal, incense sticks, chandan tika, and more.

Rs 650
Shop Now
Colourful Holi Combo with Herbal Gulal, Thandai Mix, Seed Balls and Plantable Holi Cards

3 /8

Colourful Holi Combo with Herbal Gulal, Thandai Mix, Seed Balls and Plantable Holi Cards

The new-age eco-friendly Holi gift pack contains a lot of amazing items, including Holi Gulal – Pack of four herbal colours, organic whole thandai, six colourful ‘seed balls’ that grow into six different plants and a plantable Holi greeting card. The Holi card and ‘Phoolchand’ box are handcrafted by the local crafts community of Sanganer, Rajasthan.

Rs, 799
Shop Now
IGP's Holi Attire Gift Box With Treats

4 /8

IGP's Holi Attire Gift Box With Treats
This one’s a beautiful eco-friendly box with the perfect Holi utilities for women. This combo consists of two bars of premium chocolate, pink and yellow herbal gulaal, kulfi and mango flavoured dragees, an everlasting gajra to adorn the hair. But the main attraction about this hamper is it has a 100% cotton unstitched, leheriya print salwar-kameez-dupatta set.
Rs 3,175
Shop Now
Flavoured Dry Fruits Gourmet Holi Hamper With Personalised Card

5 /8

Flavoured Dry Fruits Gourmet Holi Hamper With Personalised Card
This Holi gift hamper is loaded with beautiful and traditional art on the box and contains premium quality dry fruits like roasted and seasoned almonds and cashews. Also, there is a pack of selected organic gulaal in pink, yellow and green colours along with a festive card. One can personalise the card with a name.
Rs 2,075
Shop Now
Delicious Dragees Holi Tikka Basket

6 /8

Delicious Dragees Holi Tikka Basket

This one’s an amazing gift for Holi and Bhai Dooj, which falls a day after the festival of colours. This combo celebrates colours, bonding and togetherness with this gold-toned metal basket. It comprises three pretty containers filled with kulfi, mango and strawberry dragees. The basket also has a set of 2 gold-toned Roli-Chawal containers.

Rs 1,595
Shop Now
May & Co. Holi Party Pack

7 /8

May & Co. Holi Party Pack

There’s hardly anything this Holi gifting pack does not offer. This pack comes with two cocktail syrups of your choice, a Holi greeting card, coasters made from recycled paper, all-natural, herbal Holi colours, a pack of handcrafted chocolates and a QR code for quick and easy cocktail recipes.

Rs 1,550
Shop Now
Little Canvas' Happy Holi Box

8 /8

Little Canvas' Happy Holi Box

Little Canvas Happy Holi Box contains 100% natural Holi colours made up of flowers and vegetables. They are available in four vibrant shades along with Best Selling Story Book: Amma tell me about Holi. Apart from them, there’s are two adorable plush dolls of Lord Krishna and Radha in the hamper.

 

Rs 1,750
Shop Now

Hero image: Courtesy igp.com; Featured image: Courtesy amala.earth

Holi Festival Holi Holi gifting Holi gifting ideas Holi Food And Celebrations Holi food hampers
Sanyukta Baijal
Apart from scrunched up paper with recycled aspirations, Sanyukta is also a writer. When not reading or scribbling, she loves playing copious amounts of video games and watch tons of films.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.