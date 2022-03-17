Make your Holi festivities extra special with these gift hampers

After two years of lull, we can finally look forward to celebrating Holi with full fervour. From new clothes to the splash of colours to yummy delights, Holi festivities are here, and we are excited! To make it even more special, gift your loved ones Holi hampers that will add that extra vibrancy to their long weekend.
Holi 2022 gifting hampers for your loved ones
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Desam Organics - Holi Assortment Gift Boxes
- Instant Ayurvedic Thandai Powder And Holi Gift Hamper
- Colourful Holi Combo with Herbal Gulal, Thandai Mix, Seed Balls and Plantable Holi Cards
- IGP's Holi Attire Gift Box With Treats
- Flavoured Dry Fruits Gourmet Holi Hamper With Personalised Card
- Delicious Dragees Holi Tikka Basket
- May & Co. Holi Party Pack
- Little Canvas' Happy Holi Box
This Desam Organics box of Holi assortment gifts is quite lit. It is an unconventional gift pack that offers a series of organic soaps instead of snacks and colours. One can easily be spoilt for choice with natural soap choices like Vintage Wine, Ocean Breeze, Neem with Tea Tree Oil, and more.
This Holi box is a treat for people who love the authentic festive drink Thandai. It is intricately designed to make gifting easier during this festival of colours. The hamper comprises 100% natural Thandai powder, skin-friendly gulaal, incense sticks, chandan tika, and more.
The new-age eco-friendly Holi gift pack contains a lot of amazing items, including Holi Gulal – Pack of four herbal colours, organic whole thandai, six colourful ‘seed balls’ that grow into six different plants and a plantable Holi greeting card. The Holi card and ‘Phoolchand’ box are handcrafted by the local crafts community of Sanganer, Rajasthan.
This one’s an amazing gift for Holi and Bhai Dooj, which falls a day after the festival of colours. This combo celebrates colours, bonding and togetherness with this gold-toned metal basket. It comprises three pretty containers filled with kulfi, mango and strawberry dragees. The basket also has a set of 2 gold-toned Roli-Chawal containers.
There’s hardly anything this Holi gifting pack does not offer. This pack comes with two cocktail syrups of your choice, a Holi greeting card, coasters made from recycled paper, all-natural, herbal Holi colours, a pack of handcrafted chocolates and a QR code for quick and easy cocktail recipes.
Little Canvas Happy Holi Box contains 100% natural Holi colours made up of flowers and vegetables. They are available in four vibrant shades along with Best Selling Story Book: Amma tell me about Holi. Apart from them, there’s are two adorable plush dolls of Lord Krishna and Radha in the hamper.
Hero image: Courtesy igp.com; Featured image: Courtesy amala.earth