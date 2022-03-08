Celebrate women all-week long with these 9 Women’s Day events and special deals

From a night of power-packed musical performances by an all-women lineup to a day spent engaging in a series of workshops by noteworthy women entrepreneurs, this week’s memo spells a celebration of trailblazers. We round up a list of the best International Women’s Day events and special deals across major cities in the country.
The first celebration of women and femininity came on the heels of the International Conference of Working Women in 1910, where the case for an International Women’s Day was made. The following years saw rallies and workshops being held to spotlight the need for women’s rights to work and hold public office. Eventually, the United Nations hopped on board, celebrating its first International Women’s Day in 1975. Since then, it has had a theme and motto to recognize women from all walks of life every March 8.
In addition to rallies, this day marks a host of fun events, performances, and workshops that cater to women and celebrate the strides they have made in the social, economic, and cultural landscapes of several countries. And as nations ease restrictions and open up their borders, several events have kicked off. Across the world, film screenings, panel discussions, and food festivals have kicked off this year’s International Women’s Day. If you’re in India, there are a host of ways to celebrate women, in the company of women. We’ve curated a few Women’s Day events and special deals for you to check out this week.
Women’s Day events and special deals to check out this week
An incredibly skilled set of women will take their place behind the turntables on March 12 at the Auro Kitchen and Bar in Hauz Khas. Headlining this celebration of women is Raketa (Belarus), a techno heavyweight from Belarus who’s been DJing since 2007. She’s played at prestigious venues across Brussels, Peru, Chile, and Berlin while rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in the business and is now on a tour of India.
Also on the itinerary is a DJ set with live vocals by Shrii, an independent singer, songwriter, and producer who collaborates with electronic artists from around the world. Rounding out the lineup is Delhi’s genre-blending, techno artist Bird. The first woman in the country to start an underground music project in Rajasthan, she’s known to experiment with sounds and produce the most creative sets. The event kicks off at 9:00 pm, and entry for women is free.
Image: Courtesy Nightvibe
If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at bartending, head on over to Unlocked – Bar, Kitchen and Escape Room for a night of delicious boozy concoctions, courtesy Grant’s ambassador Zaheen Khatri. The Women’s Day cocktail workshop will feature a tasting of Grant’s most delicious spirits as well as innovative cocktail blends, exciting games, and a trivia night led by beverage academy Tulleeho’s founder Vikram Achanta. You’ll leave the venue with fun memories and 3 signature drinks to your name. The event at 5:00-7:00 pm on March 8.
Image: Courtesy Unlocked – Bar, Kitchen and Escape Room
Invest in your health and that of your girlfriends this Women’s Day with an aqua Zumba session at Radisson Hotel Gurugram. After a fun session that will get your heart racing, you could relax by the pool and indulge in delicious fare for lunch while sampling the free flow of the non-alcoholic, signature beverages. The event goes on until 3:00 pm.
Image: Courtesy Radisson Hotel Gurugram
An elegant new cafe in bustling Bandra, Loci and Toot spotlights ingredients and serves up delicious European fare. In honour of Women’s Day, the space will play host to a week-long celebration featuring women entrepreneurs from across various fields that will go on until March 12. On the itinerary is a chocolate tasting and making workshop by renowned chocolatier Zeba Kohli on March 8, from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Following this is a cookie and brownie-making workshop by Rhea Nain from Butter Batter By Rhea on March 9 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm. On March 10, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm, is a breath and movement workshop by former nurse and wellness expert Joanita Figueiredo. March 11 will oversee a myth-busting segment by Jennifer Prabhu on what you can eat to ease anxiety from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm.
Rounding out the festivities is a live jazz night by professional musician Auxilia Sequira on March 12 from 8:30 pm onwards. Expect a host of delicious cocktails and groovy music.
Image: Courtesy Loci and Toot
Revered chef Vikramjit Roy is known to pour his passion for the culinary arts into The Tangra Project. Featuring delicacies inspired by the city of Kolkata, over 300 options on the menu have been segmented based on the city’s neighbourhood and the factors that shaped their creation. Popular here are the fried rice, chilly chicken, salt and pepper prawns, and Gondoraj cheesecake. Gather your girlfriends and all the women in your family for a delicious meal here to celebrate Women’s Day. The restaurant will add to the festivities with special deals on the Chandon rose and white wine sangria. The former is priced at Rs 2,500 per bottle, while the latter is just at Rs 1999 per litre.
Image: Courtesy The Tangra Project
Restaurant by day, bar by night, Ditas offers unique continental, European fare and is known for serving up the most delicious desserts. For Women’s Day, the eclectic spot has created a dessert for women with a sweet tooth. The Cinnamon Fallen Apple pairs fresh apples and pears with a spicy blend of cinnamon and ginger. Tiny brown sugar crystals top the dessert up, which is then placed within a traditional tuile. Delicate and delicious, this one’s a must-try and will be available at the restaurant through 8 March.
Image: Courtesy Ditas
Artisanal chocolate brand Colocal is known for its indulgent, single-origin cocoa treats and has bean-to-bar factories that fuel their charming stores in New Delhi. For Women’s Day, the brand has shifted focus on a health condition that affects a majority of women, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), with an all-inclusive, delicious, wholesome platter. On offer are bean sprouts, house-special guacamole with vegetable sticks, sweet potatoes, freshly-cut melons, a medley of berries with preservative-free chocolate peanut butter, and chia pudding with plant milk. The platter will be available all through March for those who’d like a bite.
Image: Courtesy Colocal
At BrewDog Midtown, which specialises in Scottish craft beers, Women’s Day is a beer affair. Offering free beer to women dining in on March 8, the brewery has a night of quizzes with host Kanchi Sharma from Ace of Pubs lined up as well. Winners stand a chance to secure a free mug of beer with every right answer! While there, don’t miss out on the magic lamb pizza and kung pao chicken, which come highly recommended.
Image: Courtesy Brewdog Midtown
Modern European fare is served up at this iconic, old-school establishment in Khar and Out Of The Blue always has something in store for Women’s Day. This year features delicious food, delectable cocktails, and memorable experiences. At the Destiny Bazaar, you could meet an astrologer to have your future told, buy stunning jewellery and clothes made by talented artists, and even get a foot massage or a manicure, all while sipping on the most delicious cocktails and bites off of the menu. The best part, happy hours here last for over two hours. Head on over today for a good time!
Image: Courtesy Out Of The Blue
Feature and hero image: Courtesy Out Of The Blue