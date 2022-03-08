Celebrate women all-week long with these 9 Women’s Day events and special deals

From a night of power-packed musical performances by an all-women lineup to a day spent engaging in a series of workshops by noteworthy women entrepreneurs, this week’s memo spells a celebration of trailblazers. We round up a list of the best International Women’s Day events and special deals across major cities in the country.

The first celebration of women and femininity came on the heels of the International Conference of Working Women in 1910, where the case for an International Women’s Day was made. The following years saw rallies and workshops being held to spotlight the need for women’s rights to work and hold public office. Eventually, the United Nations hopped on board, celebrating its first International Women’s Day in 1975. Since then, it has had a theme and motto to recognize women from all walks of life every March 8.

In addition to rallies, this day marks a host of fun events, performances, and workshops that cater to women and celebrate the strides they have made in the social, economic, and cultural landscapes of several countries. And as nations ease restrictions and open up their borders, several events have kicked off. Across the world, film screenings, panel discussions, and food festivals have kicked off this year’s International Women’s Day. If you’re in India, there are a host of ways to celebrate women, in the company of women. We’ve curated a few Women’s Day events and special deals for you to check out this week.

Women’s Day events and special deals to check out this week