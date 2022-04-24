Get your next tattoo at these celebrity favourite ink studios

Planning on getting inked? These celebrity favourite tattoo artists and studios have you covered!

Tattoos are a form of art that helps you express yourself better. Many people get tattoos of words or phrases that mean something to them – be it a partner’s name, a specific date, a quote or even symbols that depict something religious or spiritual.

When it comes to tattoos, everyone has a favourite artist. Since getting inked is a big, almost irrevocable decision, a lot of research goes behind getting that first tattoo, and most people stick with their tattoo artist for future pieces too. What’s more, our favourite celebrities also love to get inked, including several Bollywood stars, such as Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and many others.

So, if you’re looking to get inked and are a Bollywood buff, we know you’ll want to check out the studios where your favourite celebrities get inked. So, check out these celebrity favourite tattoo artists in India and plan your inks accordingly!

Celebrity favourite tattoo artists to check out in India

Body Canvas

The tattoo studio is a favourite among film and television celebrities who visit the place to get permanent and semi-permanent tattoos, as well as unique and interesting piercings. From minimalistic tattoos to entire sleeves, chest tattoos and piercings such as the septum, belly button and more, they do everything in a carefully sanitised, comfortable environment to ensure quality. Their clientele includes names such as Sidharth Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan and more, and they’ve also been featured on several TV shows and stories.

Kraayonz Tattoo Studio

Kraayonz Tattoo Studios is another celebrity favourite tattoo parlour, and its artists are much in demand by their clients. They are among the oldest tattoo studios in Mumbai and have inked a host of celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Raveena Tandon, Daboo Ratnani, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Rohit Saraf and more. They also do piercings, and their designs range from simple line drawings to scar cover-ups, intricate drawings, and more.

For a free consultation, call +91 98203 42044

Devil’z Tattoos

This Delhi-based tattoo studio is helmed by Lokesh Verma, who is known for creating hyper-realistic designs. The studio has given celebs such as Esha Gupta, Taapsee Pannu, Remo D’Souza, Swara Bhasker and Ishant Sharma their beloved inks, and the designs seem to almost pop off the skin — they look almost three-dimensional.

Savio D’ Silva’s Fine Art Studio

Savio is an alumnus of the JJ School of Arts and is an animator, illustrator, fine artist and tattoo artist. He believes in sketching from memory, and his studio has no computers — a testimony to his creativity. He designs tattoos based on a client’s personality, and his clientele includes celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor.

Al’s Tattoo Studio

Yet another popular studio in Mumbai, Al’s clients include the likes of Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Ladak and Akshay Oberoi. They do all kinds of tattoos — colour-filled, shaded or line drawings and their work are much in demand by the stars, too!

Alien’s Tattoo

From hyper-realistic tattoos to watercolour inks and simple line drawings, Aliens Tattoo is a celebrity favourite tattoo parlour that does it all. The art they make is customised to your preferences, and their presence across India ensures you can find their studios anywhere you go. Their clientele includes several Bollywood and TV actors, who have gotten their first (and many!) inks here.

Ace Tattooz and Art Studio

With options such as permanent makeup, which includes lip tattoos, microblading brows and more, to a variety of tattoo designs, Ace Tattooz and Art Studio is among the best studios to get inked. It is also a favourite among celebrities, with television and film stars such as Ranveer Singh, Remo D’Souza, Tahira Kashyap and more visiting the place to get inked.

