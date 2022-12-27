Say goodbye to 2022 with these spectacular New Year parties in Mumbai

If there is one thing that is true about Mumbai, it is the fact that the city never sleeps and that the city knows how to party. Known for the hustle-bustle, the people of Mumbai know how to make the city feel alive. Beyond the beaches, the vada pavs and the everyday rush of local trains, Mumbai offers a space where you can let loose and just relax. Every weekend hits different in the city because something exciting is happening every time. So, where else could you really be spending New Year’s Eve if not in Mumbai this time?
What’s interesting is the Delhi vs Mumbai debate that always comes up when anyone is discussing the party scenes in the cities. We will be very rational about it. Yes, there’s some magic in dressing up in the cold Delhi weather and heading for a party in one of the popular lanes of Hauz Khas, but it is another thing to meet a Mumbai crowd that makes you feel that you entered the nightclub with them as friends and partied with them like there’s no tomorrow. New Year’s Eve especially is a very cosy time here.
You’d find people everywhere in the city, just looking forward to welcoming the New Year together. Streets will be filled with people enjoying the cold night breeze, clubs will be grooving to the music of the best DJs, and the house parties would be growing by the number. If you wish to ring the New Year in Mumbai, you surely are going to be spoilt for choices.
Many nightclubs have exciting offers and lineups for the new year party. While some are offering exclusive experiences, others are just excited to welcome people for a fun night. If you are someone who has not decided where to head out on 31 December, check out these cool places on our radar.
Best places in Mumbai to hop in for an amazing New Year party experience
Kitty Su is a popular nightclub amongst the suburban crowd, and their parties are something you cannot miss. This new year’s eve, Kitty Su has a mind-blowing line-up waiting for you. With their Livin Nite Entertainment, ring in 2023 with a bang. Countdown to the New Year with a round of fireworks and drinks. The celebrations begin at 8:00 pm for an entry fee of INR 3,999.
One of the most visited clubs in town, this upscale bar has some of most raving New Year parties in Mumbai. Enter the club at 10:00 pm for some mind-blowing musical performances including a performance by Dutch dancer Mata Hari. Enjoy the music with endless booze and premium food packages. The tickets cost INR 8,000 for two.
Virat Kohli’s newly launched restaurant is everything people are talking about. From quaint interiors to amazing food, the crowd keeps coming back to this place. New Year’s eve looks like a busy night for the restaurant and they are all ready to get the party started. The One8 X LiveFiesta is one of the most premium and luxurious NYE parties to be at. Enjoy some of the world’s best cuisines under the stars which you can pair with the finest range of liquor. The party starts at 9:00 pm with entry tickets for INR 9,999 per person for a reservation by the bar and thematic tables starting at INR 50,000.
If you are looking to get your energy levels up, head to Bora Bora for the best party vibes in Mumbai. Nothing can beat dancing to Bollywood songs all night, and Bora Bora will make sure you get pumped up enough by the night. Sip on some delicious cocktails curated by them as you welcome the New Year with your friends. The party starts at 8:00 pm and the entry ticket is priced at INR 1,500.
It’s a Greek celebration at OPA Kipos. Ending the year with a good meal sounds fun and OPA Kipos could just be the place for you. The Instagrammable location will let people know that you spent the night at a very beautiful location, and the food is definitely going to satiate your taste. The celebration being from 9:00 pm onwards and the entry fee is INR 18,000 per couple.
Is it even a party in Mumbai, if you are not partying by the beach? Live out your island dreams and have a night out at Novotel’s New year party. Their unique themed Bollywood bash night with DJ Odin is accompanied by exclusive dance performances, Punjabi dhols, lasers, a neon show and a delicious spread of good food. The party starts at 9:00 pm with ticket prices starting from INR 2,750 onwards.
One of the IT nightclubs in Mumbai is inviting people for a one-of-a-kind New Year party. The place is already loved by Mumbaikars for the ambience, and add little carnival fun to it and you’ll get an NYE party of a lifetime. The celebrations start at 8:00 pm and the tickets are priced at INR 2,999 per person.
Indulge in an epic celebration with exceptional cuisine and champagne toasts at Gran Hyatt’s New Year party. Dress in black and bling as you groove to a night of exceptional live entertainment including a live DJ, belly dancing performances, percussionist and more. Arrive at the party starting 7:00 pm for an entry fee starting from INR 4995 onwards.
