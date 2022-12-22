Say goodbye to 2022 with these spectacular New Year parties in Mumbai

If there is one thing that is true about Mumbai, it is the fact that the city never sleeps and that the city knows how to party. Known for the hustle-bustle, the people of Mumbai know how to make the city feel alive. Beyond the beaches, the vada pavs and the everyday rush of local trains, Mumbai offers a space where you can let loose and just relax. Every weekend hits different in the city because something exciting is happening every time. So, where else could you really be spending New Year’s Eve if not in Mumbai this time?

What’s interesting is the Delhi vs Mumbai debate that always comes up when anyone is discussing the party scenes in the cities. We will be very rational about it. Yes, there’s some magic in dressing up in the cold Delhi weather and heading for a party in one of the popular lanes of Hauz Khas, but it is another thing to meet a Mumbai crowd that makes you feel that you entered the nightclub with them as friends and partied with them like there’s no tomorrow. New Year’s Eve especially is a very cosy time here.

You’d find people everywhere in the city, just looking forward to welcoming the New Year together. Streets will be filled with people enjoying the cold night breeze, clubs will be grooving to the music of the best DJs, and the house parties would be growing by the number. If you wish to ring the New Year in Mumbai, you surely are going to be spoilt for choices.

Many nightclubs have exciting offers and lineups for the new year party. While some are offering exclusive experiences, others are just excited to welcome people for a fun night. If you are someone who has not decided where to head out on 31 December, check out these cool places on our radar.

Best places in Mumbai to hop in for an amazing New Year party experience