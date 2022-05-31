Chennai set to host the Dinosaur Festival in June

If dinosaurs have always fascinated you, here’s something to get you excited. Chennai is set to host a Dinosaur Festival starting June 10, which will feature life-size replicas of the beasts and information on the dinosaurs in India. Check out the details below.

Dinosaurs have long made their way into pop culture, thanks to movies such as Jurassic Park and shows such as F.R.I.E.N.D.S. This, combined with plenty of kids’ toys and shows such as Barney & Friends on these beasts has only piqued our interests further, even as children. And now, those in Chennai are in for some exciting times, as the city is set to host a Dinosaur Festival.

Dinosaur Festival in Chennai: Here’s what you need to know

The festival will be held from June 10 to 19 at the Chennai Centre, reports India Today. The festival, a Dinosaur Festival India initiative, has already been hosted in Delhi in the past, and next on the list, encashing summer vacations for children, is Chennai.

According to reports, the exhibition will provide a Jurassic World-like experience to its visitors, complete with life-sized replicas of the creatures that roamed the Earth (and India) over 65 million years ago. What’s more, the exhibition will focus on the dinosaur species that were found in India, and help people understand the prehistoric creatures better.

The Dinosaur Festival will also be a learning experience for visitors, who will be able to find out more about the popular species of giant creatures, such as the 20-metre Brachiosaurus, 15-metre Tyrannosaurus Rex, and the 10-metre Triceratops, among others. Activities for kids will include fossil excavation, jumping castles and photo sessions with the dinosaur replicas, and there’s free entry for public schools in and around Chennai on Friday and Monday, media reports add.

After Delhi and Chennai, the Dinosaur Festival India initiative will be taken to Mumbai, where it will be held at the Phoenix Market City in Kurla from August 19.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Dinosaur Festival India/Facebook

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure India