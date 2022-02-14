The full list of the 54 Chinese apps banned by the Indian government today

The Indian government today banned 54 apps of Chinese origin that are said to pose a threat to the national security of India.

According to The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, it had received a request from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for blocking these 54 apps under the emergency provision in Section 69(A) of the IT Act.

The Chinese apps that were banned today are the re-branded versions of the apps that were already banned in 2020 by the Indian government. These apps belong to Chinese tech giants like Tencent, Alibaba and NetEase.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a statement, “These 54 apps allegedly obtain various critical permissions and collects sensitive user data. These collected real-time data are being misused and transmitted to servers located in a hostile country.”

The list of 54 blocked Chinese apps:

1. Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD

2. Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera

3. Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer

4. Music Player- Music.Mp3 Player

5. Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ

6. Music Plus – MP3 Player

7. Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster

8. Video Player Media All Format

9. Music Player – Equalizer & MP3

10. Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster

11. Music Player – MP3 Player

12. CamCard for SalesForce Ent

13. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite

14. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

I5. APUS Security HD (Pad Version)

16. Parallel Space Lite 32 Support

17. Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music

18. Nice video baidu

19. Tencent Xriver

20. Onmyoji Chess

21. Onmyoji Arena

22. AppLock

23. Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App

24. Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

25. DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support

26. Dual Space – 32Bit Support

27. Dual Space – 64Bit Support

28. Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support

29. Conquer Online – MMORPG Game

30. Conquer Online Il

31. Live Weather & Radar – Alerts

32. Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook

33. MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter

34. Voice Recorder & Voice Changer

35. Barcode Scanner – QR Code Scan

36. Lica Cam – selfie camera app

37. EVE Echoes

38. Astracraft

39. UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping

40. Extraordinary Ones

41. Badlanders

42. Stick Fight: The Game Mobile

43. Twilight Pioneers

44. CuteU: Match With The World

45. Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat

46. CuteU Pro

47. FancvU – Video Chat & Meetup

48. Real: Go Live. Make Friends

49. MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats

50. Real Lite -video to live!

51. Wink: Connect Now

52. FunChat Meet People Around You

53. FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video chat!

54. Garena Free Fire – Illuminate

In June 2020, the first round of banning apps was announced by the government, after 20 Indian soldiers were killed by the Chinese troops during a clash at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Following this, Indian had banned 59 apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. These included the social media giants like TikTok and WeChat.

Ever since the Indo-China border tensions since May 2020, India has banned a total of 321 Chinese apps.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Shutterstock