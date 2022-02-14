The full list of the 54 Chinese apps banned by the Indian government today

The Indian government today banned 54 apps of Chinese origin that are said to pose a threat to the national security of India.
According to The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, it had received a request from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for blocking these 54 apps under the emergency provision in Section 69(A) of the IT Act.
The Chinese apps that were banned today are the re-branded versions of the apps that were already banned in 2020 by the Indian government. These apps belong to Chinese tech giants like Tencent, Alibaba and NetEase.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a statement, “These 54 apps allegedly obtain various critical permissions and collects sensitive user data. These collected real-time data are being misused and transmitted to servers located in a hostile country.”
The list of 54 blocked Chinese apps:
1. Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD
2. Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera
3. Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer
4. Music Player- Music.Mp3 Player
5. Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ
6. Music Plus – MP3 Player
7. Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster
8. Video Player Media All Format
9. Music Player – Equalizer & MP3
10. Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
11. Music Player – MP3 Player
12. CamCard for SalesForce Ent
13. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
14. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
I5. APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
16. Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
17. Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music
18. Nice video baidu
19. Tencent Xriver
20. Onmyoji Chess
21. Onmyoji Arena
22. AppLock
23. Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App
24. Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
25. DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support
26. Dual Space – 32Bit Support
27. Dual Space – 64Bit Support
28. Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support
29. Conquer Online – MMORPG Game
30. Conquer Online Il
31. Live Weather & Radar – Alerts
32. Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook
33. MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
34. Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
35. Barcode Scanner – QR Code Scan
36. Lica Cam – selfie camera app
37. EVE Echoes
38. Astracraft
39. UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping
40. Extraordinary Ones
41. Badlanders
42. Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
43. Twilight Pioneers
44. CuteU: Match With The World
45. Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat
46. CuteU Pro
47. FancvU – Video Chat & Meetup
48. Real: Go Live. Make Friends
49. MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
50. Real Lite -video to live!
51. Wink: Connect Now
52. FunChat Meet People Around You
53. FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video chat!
54. Garena Free Fire – Illuminate
In June 2020, the first round of banning apps was announced by the government, after 20 Indian soldiers were killed by the Chinese troops during a clash at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Following this, Indian had banned 59 apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. These included the social media giants like TikTok and WeChat.
Ever since the Indo-China border tensions since May 2020, India has banned a total of 321 Chinese apps.
