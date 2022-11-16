Jolly good gift ideas to help you sleigh your present game this Christmas

As the most wonderful time of the year draws close, the spirit of generosity is at an all time high. To help you save time and effort, we’ve curated a list of ideas that make for the best gifts this season – all worth leaving under the Christmas tree.
Restaurants have begun decking up in red and white, the streets are being lit up, and the crisp winter chill has set in across several parts of the country. Naturally, there’s no better time than now to whip out those planners and list out the best ways to make your loved ones smile. After all, nothing spells festive cheer like thoughtfulness wrapped in vibrant colours and a ribbon.
The tradition of gifting during Christmas has origins shrouded in mystery. Some believe it stems from a former Roman custom, which was then linked to the Biblical Magi who’d delivered presents to the infant Jesus Christ – gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Others attribute it to the highly-contested tale of a fourth century Christian bishop named Saint Nicholas – the inspiration behind Santa Claus – who would distribute gold coins to the poor covertly through their windows each night so their fathers could pay dowry. Multiple theories also point to more modern, commercial influences that led to gift-giving as it stands today.
Regardless, this tradition is now an essential part of merriment. And zeroing in on the perfect option often entails hours of research. We’ve got you covered with our practical yet fun guide that features the best Christmas gift ideas. From premium skincare products to delicate upholstery – there’s something in here for everyone.
Christmas gift ideas for a very merry festive season
Few things spell luxury like a delightful, elegant fragrance. And if your loved one enjoys the more exquisite things in life, may we recommend these creamy and comforting perfumes that are quintessentially Christmas and feel like a warm hug. On offer are their bestselling options from their iconic collection – November and Oud Cashmere – which come with spicy and sweet notes. There’s also the Discovery Set which features new launches Tuscany Brunch and Aqua Cordelia. You could choose to try the travel-friendly set if you’re presenting this to a globetrotter.
Self-care is the name of the game over at the CHOSEN store – a dermatologically-formulated skin and hair care line. On offer this festive season are products that promise to pamper and protect – Milk Route Water-less, a miracle exfoliator as well as Safescreen Munnar, a zinc-based sunscreen. Need we say more?
Spotlighting the spirit of travel, design brand Mokobara has something up its sleeves for globetrotters this festive season. On offer are luggages backpacks, totes, slings, wallets – the whole shebang. In particular, the Set Of 2 with internal compression system and an external charging port; the The Transit Backpack with hidden umbrella holder and a 180 degree clamshell opening bucket pocket; and The Backpack Pro with the magnetic back pocket come highly recommended. As do the sleek Cabin Duffle and functional Briefcase. Best part? These are backed by Deepika Padukone and come with the promise of great quality.
This online home decor brand is known to fuse traditional craftsmanship with modern ethos – all through the most elegant set of furniture and accessories. Their latest collection spells festive cheer – complete with red and green cushion covers, rustic silver and white Xmas tree, red and silver tea lights, vibrant wreaths with bells, and floral napkin rings, amongst others. We can’t think of a better brand to deck the halls with (pun intended).
This premium decor brand has a 75-year-old legacy to its name. In the spirit of Christmas, it’s rolled out colourful curtains and upholstery in hues of red, green, and white. The former features embroidered details – florals, geometric, and contemporary – and flow elegantly. Their collection Deep Secrets, meanwhile, spotlights the depth of forests through details inspired by sparkling waters and the bark of trees. The collection Alana, meanwhile, is underlined by a mix of floral and geometric patterns in neutral colours. If versatility and elegance is what you’re after, this is the perfect option to invest in.
This premium hair care line is for your loved ones who struggle with managing their curly hair. Clean, vegan ingredients make for a formulation that’s perfect for children to use. Choose from shampoos and co-washes to bonnets and headbands. There’s also satin pillowcases and travel-friendly packaging sizes worth considering.
Which of these are you investing in this festive season?
