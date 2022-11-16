Jolly good gift ideas to help you sleigh your present game this Christmas

As the most wonderful time of the year draws close, the spirit of generosity is at an all time high. To help you save time and effort, we’ve curated a list of ideas that make for the best gifts this season – all worth leaving under the Christmas tree.

Restaurants have begun decking up in red and white, the streets are being lit up, and the crisp winter chill has set in across several parts of the country. Naturally, there’s no better time than now to whip out those planners and list out the best ways to make your loved ones smile. After all, nothing spells festive cheer like thoughtfulness wrapped in vibrant colours and a ribbon.

The tradition of gifting during Christmas has origins shrouded in mystery. Some believe it stems from a former Roman custom, which was then linked to the Biblical Magi who’d delivered presents to the infant Jesus Christ – gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Others attribute it to the highly-contested tale of a fourth century Christian bishop named Saint Nicholas – the inspiration behind Santa Claus – who would distribute gold coins to the poor covertly through their windows each night so their fathers could pay dowry. Multiple theories also point to more modern, commercial influences that led to gift-giving as it stands today.

Regardless, this tradition is now an essential part of merriment. And zeroing in on the perfect option often entails hours of research. We’ve got you covered with our practical yet fun guide that features the best Christmas gift ideas. From premium skincare products to delicate upholstery – there’s something in here for everyone.

Christmas gift ideas for a very merry festive season