9 Christmas gifts for pets to make their holidays paw-dorable

It’s that time of the year again! With the cold outside and fuzzy goodness in the heart, Christmas can’t get any better. Just like their ‘hoomans’, your furry friends deserve to be spoiled with Christmas gifts to make their holidays more fun.
Christmas gifts for pets that will make them wag their tails with joy
As your dog’s Santa, you can’t NOT spoil them even if they have been bad, right? This treat box is the perfect way to get their tails wagging and put a smile on their face. Personalised with your dog’s name, this box contains a whole bunch of goodies, like a Santa-shaped iced cookie, a Christmas tree-shaped iced cookie, a hand-decorated pastry tart with edible Holly, and so much more, making this one of the best Christmas gifts for pets.
Image: Courtesy Etsy
It’s not Vogue, but it’s Dogue. Yes, to keep your furry mate warm and snuggly, this red woollen sweater with snowflakes screams a merry Christmas and happy holidays. Get one for your little pooch now!
Image: Courtesy Amazon
So that they never go thirsty again on their walks or their day outs. This water bottle doubles as a water bowl too, so that your little ones never have any trouble drinking their water straight out from the bottle. Awww!
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Because why not? Who said anything about not looking chic while protecting their paws? Made from ultra-soft fleece material inside, it protects your dogs’ feet in cold weather. They even come in different shoe sizes to fit in all paws.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Because you will be busy celebrating the festival of joy. This litter box is no less than a Christmas wonder. It self cleans in seconds, without any electricity or any alarms going off. Talk about the best Christmas gifts for pets? How amazing is that?
Image: Courtesy Ubuy
Regular Christmas baubles are so blah! At least for your dog. What better way to make Christmas fun for them than these baubles, which are filled with delicious treats. This bauble comes apart in two pieces, and you know what that means, that the bauble can be refilled for years to come.
Image: Courtesy Etsy
Your pets should get their own Christmas cake! This wheat-free peanut butter cake mix will whip up a cake so delicious, even you will want a bite of it! This kit even comes with its own silicone pan, so that you don’t have to worry about anything at all.
Image: Courtesy Ubuy
Why should humans have all the fun? Your pets should also get their own stocking to hang out for Santa. These absolutely adorbsfest of stockings for your furry friends will make the best Christmas gifts.
Image: Courtesy Etsy
Give your fuzzy pet something to snuggle with. This canvas pillow that can be personalised for your pet with their name on it is the perfect prized possession to own for Christmas.
Image: Courtesy IGP