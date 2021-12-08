9 Christmas gifts for pets to make their holidays paw-dorable

As your dog’s Santa, you can’t NOT spoil them even if they have been bad, right? This treat box is the perfect way to get their tails wagging and put a smile on their face. Personalised with your dog’s name, this box contains a whole bunch of goodies, like a Santa-shaped iced cookie, a Christmas tree-shaped iced cookie, a hand-decorated pastry tart with edible Holly, and so much more, making this one of the best Christmas gifts for pets.

Image: Courtesy Etsy