Christmas sales to check out for a very merry holiday shopping season

It seems like only yesterday when everybody everywhere was smashing the Add to Cart button on various shopping apps and websites a bit too much because it was Black Friday. Fast forward to this day and we’re all there again, awaiting the annual Christmas sales across brands and platforms like Amazon and Myntra, ready to load our shopping carts.

Surely, this time of the year is the most joyous, after all, who doesn’t like to splurge and spoil themselves without burning a hole in their pockets. It’s like a shopping fest that commences with long-drawn-out Diwali sales, peaks during the annual Black Friday event and then ends with a holly jolly Christmas. And obviously, it’s one extravagant way to the end the year on a spirited note with hearts and wardrobe full to equal measure.

While the holiday season is about all-things-love and joy, the effervescent gifting tradition including Secret Santa and the Christmas shopping spree sure adds that extra dose of merriment to the festive spirit. And with the various Christmas sales making it all easy on the pocket, now is the time to shop your heart out. So, whether you want to buy something for yourself or are looking for last-minute presents for your friends and family, these Christmas sales are what you should be indulging in right now.

Here are the best online Christmas sales and deals that’ll satisfy your inner shopaholic

Nykaa

Nykaa’s Magical Christmas Beauty Sale that’s currently on till the 25th December offers up to 50 percent off on your favourite brands and products. To further add to the holiday exuberance, their dedicated 12 Days of Joy lets you revel in distinctive everyday deals on different brands. Additionally, The Gift Store allows you to pick presents and hampers for your loved ones easily and on great deals.

check out the nykaa sale here

Puma

Puma’s ongoing End Of Season Sale Holiday Edition is live till Christmas day with flat 40 percent off on men, women and kids products. Additional deals like extra five percent on online payments and distinctive Deals of the Day make holiday shopping on Puma extra special.

check out the puma sale here

Urbanic

One of the most favourite shopping destinations Urbanic has gone live with their Christmas sale and it’s offering a massive 50 percent discount across their website. So, whether you want to shop for yourself or buy presents for your loved ones, Urbanic will ensure you get it all at the best prices. Additional deals like Buy One Get One, free shipping and chance to earn 500 points will further elevate the entire holiday shopping experience.

check out the urbanic sale here

Hamleys

If you’ve been looking out for some fun and amazing toys and games for your kids or loved ones, then look no further because one of the biggest toy stores, Hamleys, will be your saviour. Offering a flat 30 percent to 60 percent discount on an extensively curated range of goodies, the sale would leave you spoilt for choices.

check out the hamleys sale here

Tata CLiQ Luxury

Everybody’s favourite luxury shopping destination Tata CLiQ Luxury is revelling in the Season of Celebration sale with up to 50 percent off on select luxury products. From apparel, fine jewellery and accessories to luxury watches and offers on select home and living brands like Le Creuset, the deals are aplenty to make the most of.

check out the tata cliq luxury sale here

Amazon

Offering up to 60 percent off on top toys of the season is Amazon Christmas sale Holiday Toy List that’ll ensure you find the best toys and games at the best prices for the munchkins in your family. You can shop from the handpicked collections for every age or budget bazaar and international board games section to scout out the choicest presents for the kids from the Amazon sale this Christmas season.

Check out the Amazon Sale here

Myntra

Myntra’s Year-End sale that’s on until 24th December, a day before Christmas, will spoil you with the best offers across categories including apparel, jewellery, accessories, makeup and skincare, bath and body and homeware. With discounts ranging between 40 percent to 70 percent, loading your shopping cart during the Myntra Christmas sale is going to be rather easy on the pocket.

Check out the myntra sale here

Fabindia

Offering a generous 50 percent off on apparel and homeware is Fabindia’s FAB YearEnd Sale that you must explore. This is just the right time to stack up your wardrobe with the choicest pieces by this Indie brand that’s known for its collection of understated products be it clothes or home and living pieces.

check out the fabindia sale here

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Cottonbro Studio/Pexels)