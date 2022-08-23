facebook
Culture
23 Aug 2022 03:00 PM

Grab a drink or two at Cocktail Week Delhi Festival this weekend

Sreetama Basu

Delhi get ready to end your August with some smashing cocktails this weekend at the Cocktail Week Delhi Festival, to be held from August 26 to August 28.

Cocktail Week Delhi is back with its 2022 edition for everyone who loves to chill over the weekend with a drink or two. We have all the deets on this event, so your weekend plans are taken care of. Let’s find out more.

All you need to know about the Cocktail Week Delhi Festival

How does a weekend of whiskey, wine, Gin & Tonic, paired with good food, fancy stalls and oh-so-good music sound like? Legendary? We think so too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cocktail Week Delhi 2022 (@cocktailweekindia)

Venue: DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi

Address: Press Enclave Marg, Saket District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017, India

Timings: 1:00 pm to 12:00 midnight

Date: 26, 27 & 28 August 2022

At this event, you will find unique cocktails being strirred up by renowned mixologists from around the world with pop-ups, food stalls, and more. The event is also broken down into different zones, making sure there’s something for everyone.

There’s a Bar Experience Zone, with the best liquor brands and cocktail pop-ups. Some of the brands you can find here are Smoke Vodka, Bacardi, Stoli, Amaro, Absolute, Budweiser, Black & White, Scottish Leader, Grants, Beefeater, Bombay Sapphire, Martini, Jagermeister, Jimmy’s Cocktails, Tipsy Tiger, Sepoy, Gunsberg and more!

There’s also an Activity Zone, Market Zone, Chill Zone, and a Music Experience Zone. Each of these zones have the best of the best brands and names to offer.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram

Cocktails Gin Cocktails Best Cocktails in Delhi Whiskey Cocktails Cocktail Week Delhi
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Food Dining Entertainment
