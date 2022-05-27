Cocktails to concerts: Here’s what the weekend has in store for Bengaluru and Mumbai

If you’re in Bengaluru or Mumbai this weekend, strap on for an eventful couple of days, complete with delicious grub, pet parties, EDM nights, and curated night markets.
The next few days bring with them a world of opportunities, beyond the usual wine-and-dine affair, especially if you just so happen to be in Mumbai or Bengaluru. The cities have lined up a series of eclectic pop-ups and exciting flea markets to head to with your loved ones. Not to mention, they’re great for getting in some fun conversations and ‘gram worthy shots. Get your planners out, we’ve put together a set of the best events in your cities to attend for an exciting Saturday and Sunday.
Looking for a good time? Head to these events in Mumbai and Bengaluru this weekend
Laidback Scottish brewery BrewDog has partnered with Pet Fed India to host a party that both you and your furry loved one can enjoy together. On the itinerary are classic games like trick showdown, treat or parent, building biscuits, and red-light-green-light. Engage in these while sampling some delicious craft beer and grub. There’s also a buffet of treats for all the dogs in the house. Not to mention, it’s a great place to meet other paw parents and their pets. The event will take place from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, May 29.
Image: Courtesy BrewDog Midtown
Tesouro By Firefly, a popular Goan spot that currently holds the title of India’s best bar, will take over the elegant and modern Nara Thai restaurant on May 27. Promising a night of fun and boozy concoctions, the pop up will feature mixologists Karl Fernandes and Akshit Sharma crafting eclectic cocktails that pair with the food over at the restaurant. The modus operandi is Goan celebration and on the menu are options like tequila-based grapefruit number paloma cantina, whiskey-based boulevard of unbroken dreams, and vodka-infused Amazonia with sparkling wine. Don’t forget to try the midnight brekkie, their most popular cocktail. The event will begin at 8:00 pm.
Image: Courtesy Tesouro
Known for his Bollywood remixes, DJ Suketu is set to get you on your feet with an exciting night of the greatest, most popular tracks at Opa Bar and Cafe, Andheri. Sample Lebanese, Mediterranean, and Greek fare while sipping on a cocktail and watching the maestro work his magic on May 29, Sunday. The show begins at 8:00 pm and will go on until 1:30 am, with tickets priced at Rs 1,000 – 3,000.
Image: Courtesy DJ Suketu
Been a while since you’ve headed to a musical gig or concert? B Praak, popular Punjabi singer and award-winning producer who’s churned out hits like Do you know and Backbone is here to enthrall you with a soul-soothing live performance on May 28 at Jio World Garden BKC.
Image: Courtesy B Praak
Promising access to the most eclectic clothing brands, delicious food, and exciting tunes – if you’re looking for a one-stop-shop spot for some fun, this night market is it. Featured are brands like Furry and Co., Eira, Wear Gentle, Minimal, Indian and Rosa that will have you shopping until you drop. Savour treats from Curly Sue, Bergamot, The Culinary Cat, The Huda Bar, and more as you groove to Afro House and dico beats by Shef and Moos. Head on over from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on May 28, Saturday.
Representative image: Courtesy Unsplash
A grand celebration of all things alcohol, music, and food – this event will feature homegrown wine and beer brands, exciting restaurant pop-ups, and bustling musical performances. Spread over two days, you could sample wine from Fratelli and Hakushika as well as beer by Bira, Simba, Moonshine, Beor360, or 7 Rivers while tapping your feet to artists like Jonas Monterio, Rudy Mukta, Raghu Dixit, and more. The eveent will take place on May 28 and 29, from 2:00 to 10:00 pm.
Few things can beat a night of laughter, especially if the source of it happens to be popular comedian Sapan Verma. On the menu are sharp observations, intriguing anecdotes, and punchlines so witty, you’ll have them playing in your head for hours after the show’s wrapped up. The show is set for May 28 and will go on for an hour from 8:00 pm onwards. Do note, only people 16 and above are allowed to attend.
Image: Courtesy Sapan Verma
The king of fruits has taken over Elements mall with a grand spread of ripened mangoes, complete with a host of varieties from alphonso and raspuri to amlet and malgova. On until June 5, this event will feature talks by industry experts, great discounts on the sale of the king of fruits, folk dances, mango mascots, and more! Pop by anytime between 11:00 am and 8:00 pm this weekend.
