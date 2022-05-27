Cocktails to concerts: Here’s what the weekend has in store for Bengaluru and Mumbai

If you’re in Bengaluru or Mumbai this weekend, strap on for an eventful couple of days, complete with delicious grub, pet parties, EDM nights, and curated night markets.

The next few days bring with them a world of opportunities, beyond the usual wine-and-dine affair, especially if you just so happen to be in Mumbai or Bengaluru. The cities have lined up a series of eclectic pop-ups and exciting flea markets to head to with your loved ones. Not to mention, they’re great for getting in some fun conversations and ‘gram worthy shots. Get your planners out, we’ve put together a set of the best events in your cities to attend for an exciting Saturday and Sunday.

Looking for a good time? Head to these events in Mumbai and Bengaluru this weekend