Commonwealth Games 2022: All the gold medal wins for India

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are in full swing in Birmingham, England. Athletes from across the Commonwealth nations are performing their best to win the coveted gold medals, and India is not far behind. Here’s a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal winners from India.

Indian athletes at CWG 2022 are slowly but steadily proving their mettle, winning medals and qualifying for further rounds for upcoming events.

If you’ve been following the Games this year, you’ll know that in three days, India has managed to bag four gold medals, with the anticipation and expectation of many more in the upcoming days. We are keeping a tally of all the gold medal winners from India at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games India gold medal winners for 2022

Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki Singh, Lovely Choubey & Rupa Rani Tirkey – Lawn Bowls, Women’s Fours

History made! Team 🇮🇳 defeat 🇿🇦 17-10 in the Women’s Fours to clinch their first ever 🥇in Lawn Bowls at @birminghamcg22 . This is India’s 4th Gold medal in the games. Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki Singh, Lovely Choubey & Rupa Rani Tirkey, more power to you! pic.twitter.com/z5nmh7LjiO — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 2, 2022

In what is a history-making win for India, Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki Singh, Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey won India a gold medal at the Lawn Bowls Women’s Fours event. The ladies beat South Africa 17-10, grabbing a significant margin and securing yet another medal for India on August 2, 2022.

Mirabai Chanu, Weightlifting, Women’s 49 kg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu)

The superstar from Imphal has made India proud on several occasions, including a silver medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and several other accolades that she has won over the years. The weightlifting champion managed to grab the coveted gold, India’s first for the Commonwealth Games this year, carving her name as among the winners. The gold medallist set a new record as she lifted a total of 201 kg – 88 kg in snatch, and 113 kg in clean and jerk. The second place record for the event is at 172 kg, way behind Chanu’s record.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Weightlifting, Men’s 67 kg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JEREMY LALRINNUNGA (@jeremy_lalrinnunga)

Among the Commonwealth Games India gold medal winners is Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who made the country proud by bagging the prestigious medal on July 31. The weightlifter set the record of lifting a massive 300 kg total, setting a new Commonwealth Games record. The 19-year-old ended up hurting his back after the first clean and jerk attempt, but he collected himself and pushed hard. Lifting an impressive 160kg on his shoulder, which followed his massive lead in the snatch round, he managed to achieve this feat.

Achinta Sheuli, Weightlifting, Men’s 73 kg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Achinta sheuli (@achinta_sheuli)

Achint Sheuli from West Bengal grabbed his much-awaited gold in the 73 kg men’s weightlifting category late on July 31. The debutant lifted a massive 313 kg to grab this gold medal at the Commonwealth Games this year. He heaved 143 kg in snatch, and a massive 170 kg in clean and jerk, on his third attempt, to etch his name among the Commonwealth Games India old medal winners from this year.

Hero Image: Courtesy of @jeremy_lalrinnunga/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy of @mirabai_chanu/Instagram