Crypto.com is the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

FIFA announced, on March 22, that the Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com will be an official sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup that will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

While the cost and duration of this sponsorship deal are unknown, Crypto.com will get branding rights in and around the tournament venue and for its broadcasts. In return, the cryptocurrency platform will provide its 10 million-plus customers with opportunities to attend matches or win exclusive merchandise.

Here’s what we know about this Crypto.com sponsorship

FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer Kay Madati commented, “Crypto.com has already demonstrated a commitment to supporting top-tier teams and leagues, major events and iconic venues across the world, and there is no platform bigger, or with a greater reach and cultural impact, than FIFA’s global platform of football,”

Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, added, “We could not be more excited to sponsor the FIFA World Cup, one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world, and to drive further awareness of Crypto.com globally,”

He further said, “Through our partnership with FIFA, we continue to use our platform in innovative ways so that Crypto.com can power the future of world-class sports and fan experiences around the world.”

Crypto.com joins the likes of Adidas, Coca-Cola and Visa as official sponsors for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

About Crypto.com

https://t.co/vCNztATSCO is proud to be the first crypto trading platform sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 🏆 See you in Qatar! @fifaworldcup #worldcuphttps://t.co/vYZjDA1BMZ pic.twitter.com/ppFfkEG6q2 — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) March 23, 2022

Crypto.com is the fastest growing cryptocurrency platform with more than 10 million customers and over 4,000 employees across the globe. According to its website, it is the “first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO 22301:2019, ISO 27001:2013 and Level 1 PCI DSS 3.2.1 compliance and to be independently assessed at Tier 4 – the highest level – for the NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks, as well as for Service Organisation Control (SOC) 2 compliance.”

Crypto.com has already partnered with many sports teams and organisations worldwide such as Formula One, Paris Saint-Germain, Philadelphia 76ers, the Ultimate Fighting Championship and so on.

In November 2021, it earned the naming rights to the Staples Centre Arena in Los Angeles for 20 years. The cost of this sponsorship deal is estimated to be USD 700 million. The stadium is now officially called Crypto.com Arena (from 25 December 2021).

It also secured a USD 25 million partnership with Australian Football League (AFL) for five years in January 2022.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Crypto.com