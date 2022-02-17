Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 aims to expand understanding of cryptocurrencies and NFTs

Dubai will host Crypto Expo from 16 to 17 March 2022 at the Festival Arena in Dubai Festival City. Over 10,000 traders and investors are expected to attend Crypto Expo Dubai, where over 100 crypto companies are going to mark their presence.

Other than presenting an opportunity for investors to learn new ways of investment in the ever-growing crypto market, the event will also have industry leaders discussing the future of cryptocurrency and its implications.

Crypto Expo Dubai 2022: The details

Speakers at Crypto Expo Dubai

According to the organisers, more than 60 speakers have been lined up for a range of conferences at Crypto Expo.

The guests include Doren Foundation CEO Deokwon Lee, Piccolo Inu CEO and co-founder Sofya Monse, Niros X CEO Neko Sparks, Limoverse founder Sajeev Nair, Lyopay COO Mohammed Arif Ansari, DeepBlue Game Chief Public Relations Munire Nermin Dagtas, and B2Broker CEO Arthur Azizov with the company’s Chief Product Officer Ivan Navodniy.

Bassam Muhammad Al Falasi, the general advisor of His Highness Sheikh Butti Bin Suhail Al Maktoum — a member of Dubai’s ruling family — will be the chief guest.

Visitors will get to meet investors face-to-face and check out the products and services on offer from the participating companies.

Chance to learn more about the future of crypto and NFTs

Among the several topics that visitors at the event will get to learn from are crypto asset management, crypto exchanges, legal clarity around crypto, investment in the Bitcoin ecosystem, and the ever-widening spectrum of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

NFTs will be a major topic of discussion at Crypto Expo Dubai. The official site of the expo underlines that one of the insights from the conference will revolve around how stable coins and NFTs are changing in the world.

The market of NFTs skyrocketed in 2021, following the sale of American artist Beeple’s artwork Everydays: the First 5000 Days as an NFT for USD 69 million. In December 2021, a digital work by the artist Pak, titled The Merge, became the most expensive NFT ever sold when it was bought for USD 91.8 million.

(Main image: Kanchanara/@kanchanara/Unsplash; Featured image: Jievani Weerasinghe/@jievani/Unsplash)