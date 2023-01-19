Delhi tops the list for hosting most weddings in India in 2022

There is a certain serenity about an intimate wedding, but nothing can beat a Big Fat Indian Wedding. Indians love to gather together and celebrate the union of two people. And even after the changes that took place because of the pandemic, these celebrations only got grander in 2022. According to Wedding Wire India’s yearly report, the capital of India became the primary location for weddings as Delhi hosted more functions than Mumbai last year.

What made it more interesting was the fact that the cold weather in cities like Delhi also did not stop people from getting married in India. According to the reports, the most popular month for weddings was December, and Sundays and Fridays were the most preferred day of the week for the festivities. Several other changes took place in the wedding business, and we are here to take a look at more such insights about the wedding trends in 2022.

Other wedding trends that took over in 2022

There is a lot that goes into a wedding. From the venue to catering to decorations, there is so much to take care of. All these businesses also benefitted from the increase in the number of weddings in 2022. Take a look at which sector got the most profits.

Venue vendors were in a huge demand

Venue vendors were the most in demand this wedding season. 29% of the bookings made on Wedding Wire India were for them. Vaccination weddings became a popular concept post-pandemic hence there was also a demand surge for banquet halls, resort and destination weddings. With 56% demand, halls emerged as a winner with no close competitors. This was followed by bookings for wedding photographers and Makeup artists at 11% and 5% respectively.

International locations were given preference

The pandemic forced people to cut down on the number of people they could invite to the wedding. This allowed more people to organise weddings outside India with a limited guest list and curated experiences. As mentioned above, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and New York were the popular choices.

Which cities hosted the most weddings?

After Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai are second on the row for hosting the most number of weddings. Tripura, Sikkim, and Imphal recorded the least number of weddings. In the Tier 2 section, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Gurgaon are the top three cities in terms of weddings.

Why was December the most preferred month?

December included 21.5% of weddings, followed by February with 15.49%. 2nd December was the most popular date. Weekend weddings were also very dominant where most couples choosing Sunday (20%), followed by Friday (19.7%).

Budgeting became more streamlined

The average wedding expenditure saw an increase of 14.66%. While in 2021, the average budget for a wedding went up to INR 21 lakhs, this year it reached INR 28 lakhs. 60.21% of couples and families chose intimate with less than 100 guests, while 13% of couples hosted weddings with a crowd of more than 300 guests.

Hero Image: Courtesy Raj Rana/Unsplash; Feature Image: Courtesy Amish Thakkar/Unsplash