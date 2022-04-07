Add these 6 fabulous events in Delhi to your weekend plans

Summer is here, and the COVID-19 pandemic is ebbing slowly. So, what better way to enjoy a fun evening out than with some super fun events? We’ve rounded up a list of places you can visit this weekend in Delhi!

6 events in Delhi to amp up your weekend plans

Boho Bazaar, Delhi

Boho Bazaar – The Epic Flea Market is back with its third edition this weekend, at Gate no. 2 of the JLM Stadium. The event is presented by Zepto, spiced up by Orika, and in association with Fresca and Power Gummies.

Apart from some amazing, affordable buys, Boho Bazaar is bringing Gurgaon’s famous Banjara Market to Delhi. You can shop for some amazing home decor, furniture, trinkets and more, along with lifestyle, apparel and pet products to choose from. In addition to offering a smorgasbord of shopping options, everything on offer at Boho Bazaar shall be available at heavy discounts prices.

When: April 8-10, 2022

Where: Gate No 2, JLN Stadium, Delhi

Timings: 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Ticket Price: INR 169 onwards

Book your tickets here.

Monolink Live @ Soho Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monolink (@monolinkmusic)

Singer-Songwriter and Electronic music producer Monolink is set to make Delhi groove to his beats this Friday. Seamlessly blending two contrasting styles of music into one, Monolink connects the narrative structure of a song with the compelling forward thrust of electronic rhythms. Guitar chords merge into synthetic pad sounds, hypnotic bass vibrations meet emotional vocal parts, and passionate physicality meets sublime stimulation for the mind. So, we know that this event in Delhi is worth looking out for!

When: April 8

Where: SoHo – Delhi, Hotel Ashok, Chanakyapuri, Delhi

Time: 10:00 pm onwards

Ticket Price: INR 2,360 onwards (on the venue)

Get more information about the event here.

When Chai Met Toast Tour Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by When Chai Met Toast (@whenchaimettoast)

When Chai Met Toast has released their first album and is doing a multi-city tour to introduce the same. Their When We Feel Young Tour – a series of bright and happy events that aim to dispel two full years of gloom – is coming to Delhi on April 9 and is one of the events in the city that you will surely enjoy. Hum, sway, sing along and celebrate the band’s first-ever album!

When: April 9

Time: Gates open at 6:00 pm

Venue: DLF Avenue Saket, Press Enclave Marg, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi

Book your tickets here.

Diljit Dosanjh India Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Popular Punjabi singer, actor and entertainer Diljit Dosanjh is set to come to Gurgaon to entertain fans across ages with his Born To Shine World. Watch the pop star perform his hit tracks, such as 5 Taara, Raat Di Gedi, Laembadgini, and Do You Know, along with many others, in his signature fun, interactive and energetic style!

When: April 9

Where: Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram

Ticket Price: INR 999 onwards

Book your tickets here.

Hannes Bieger India Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannes Bieger (@hannesbieger)

One of Europe’s most in-demand artists and mixing engineers, Hannes Bieger spent a decade cultivating an untouchable reputation. His exhaustive client list includes Adriatique, Âme, Dixon, Marcel Dettmann, Marc Romboy Mind Against, Stephan Bodzin, Tale Of Us, and more. Inspired by this roster, he decided to make his music again in 2015. With collaborations already with names such as Giorgial Angiuli, Sailor & I, Rodriguez Jr., Monkey Safari, Francesca Lombardo on labels such as Poker Flat, Bedrock, and Flying Circus recordings, his music is something that resonates with many. The artiste is set to perform in Delhi, at one of the many events over the weekend, and we suggest you book your spots for a night of groovy fun!

When: April 9

Time: 9:00 pm onwards

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar

Line up: Hannes Bieger (Live), Jay Pei (Live)

Book your tickets here.

Daler Mehndi Performing Live – Delhi Baisakhi Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacific D21 Mall (@pacificd21)

Delhi is big on events, and festivities are no less. So, to celebrate Baisakhi, Daler Mehndi is set to perform at Pacific D21 Mall, Dwarka, this weekend. Watch the singer belt out his popular tracks, such as Tunak Tunak Tun and Balle Balle, among others, and revel in the festivities!

When: April 10

Time: 7:00 pm onwards

Where: Pacific D21 Mall, Dwarka

Ticket Price: INR 199 onwards

Book your tickets here.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Yvette de Wit/Unsplash