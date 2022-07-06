Delhi shopping festival in 2023 set to be India’s biggest: Here are all the details

There’s good news for Delhiites and also for the rest of the country. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the first-ever month-long Delhi shopping festival from January 28 to February 26, 2023.

Touted to be India’s biggest shopping festival, the buzz around it is already high ever since it was announced. We dug deep and found out everything you know about the Delhi shopping festival, so that you don’t have to.

Everything you need to know about the Delhi Shopping Festival 2023

The Delhi Shopping Festival was one of the big-budget ambitious projects that was proposed in the Rozgaar Budget 2022-23 presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in March this year.

The festival will be held at all the iconic and famous markets of Delhi for a month. The purpose of this festival is to promote the growth of businesses, create jobs and to make these markets more popular and eventually boost Delhi’s economy majorly.

More than 200 concerts, games, and live shows for entertainment and food walks are lined up for the event. Apart from that, there will also be exhibitions on spirituality, gaming, wellness and technology. All throughout the festival, the shops and stalls will also offer huge discounts on products to all the customers. There will also be an awards ceremony to keep up the spirits and the quality of the festival.

The Delhi government also plans to boost its tourism through this shopping festival. The government plans to rope in travel agencies to create special holiday packages for people from all across India, including airline or train fare, hotel accommodation to come visit the festival.

In his digital press meet, the CM also revealed his plans on decorating the city during the month-long Delhi shopping festival. “Those who are not in Delhi should block the dates and book their tickets to attend the shopping festival. For 30 days during the festival, Delhi will be decked up like a bride. All major markets and malls will be decorated. It will offer an unparalleled shopping experience to people,” Kejriwal said. He also added that from the rich, to the middle class to the poor, the event will have something for everyone.

Food will be an indispensable part of the festival too since Delhi’s love affair with food is famous! Kejriwal added, “Special food walks will be held that will see the participation of international restaurants and national restaurants since Delhi is known for its food.”

