These places in India celebrate Diwali in an unusual way; see how

Diwali is the festival of love, light and new beginnings. However, the celebrations differ from region to region. Check out some of the most unique Diwali celebrations that occur in India.

Diwali has its own unspoken charm. With a slightly cool breeze, the festivities are fragrant with fresh flowers that adorn most homes, colourful lights that deck up verandahs and sweet-smelling ghee diyas that light up homes. The kitchen is where umpteen dishes, including halwas and kheer, are made, and the aangans are decorated with rangolis.

This is, however, the most popular way of celebrating the festival. Several regions in India have their own unique traditions and customs to celebrate the festival. Somewhere, it is celebrated as Kali Puja, while in some places, it is believed that the Gods descend from heaven today.

So, ahead of Diwali, we round up some of the most not so common Diwali celebrations in India. How many have you witnessed?

Unique Diwali celebrations in India

Dev Diwali, Varanasi

Dev Diwali in Varanasi is celebrated two weeks after the Festival of Lights. Occurring on a full moon day, it is believed that this is the day when the Gods come down to bathe in the Ganga. The ghats are decorated with lakhs of earthen diyas, and procession are taken to the ghats through the streets.

Auroville Diwali, Auroville

Auroville is a unique place that speaks of yoga, meditation and a unique community living. Needless, the place has its own way of celebrating Diwali. Earthen diyas are lit to add an illuminating glow to the place, and beautiful rangolis adorn the floors. The nearby villages, too, are decked up, adding to the festive charm.

Ayodhya Diwali, Ayodhya

Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram, and is the city he returned to after years in exile (and after killing Ravana). The city, in his welcome, is lit up with lakhs of diyas each Diwali. What makes these Diwali celebrations truly unique is the fact that record-breaking number of diyas are lit each year and evenings feature melas, cultural events and more.

Bandi Chhor Divas, Punjab

Sikhs celebrate Diwali as Bandi Chhor Diwas, to commemorate Prisoner Liberation Day. The sixth Sikh Guru, along with 52 other prisoners, were free of captivity from the Gwalior Fort on this day and celebrations in Punjab, especially in Amritsar, are to mark the occasion. For the Diwali celebrations, Golden Temple is decked up with a variety of colourful lamps, and thousands of devotees visit the place to witness the celebrations.

Kali Puja, Kolkata

Just like Navratri celebrations, Diwali is slightly different in Kolkata. The city celebrates it as Kali Puja, celebrating the Goddess, who is also called the destroyer of evil. Every nook and corner of the city (and West Bengal) is lit up at night, where the Kali Puja/Shyama Pujo takes place. Apart from Bengal, states such as Orissa, Tripura, and Assam also have areas which celebrate Kali Puja.

Narkasura Chaturdashi, Goa

Among the unique celebrations in India include the ones in Goa. While on Dussehra, India burns effigies of Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran, on Diwali, the same of Narkasura are burnt. It signifies the end of the demon, who used to rule over Goa, by Lord Krishna. Competitions are held to see who makes the biggest, scariest effigy, and casinos are mostly full, as many celebrate the festivities there.

