Unique Diwali gift ideas for your loved ones this festive season

The most awaited time of the year is just round the corner and for us, festivities mean gifting. These Diwali gift ideas are just what you need for your family, friends and loved ones.
The festival of lights, Diwali is probably the biggest festival of India. A festival that we celebrate with our families and the people we love. Amidst all the pujas, sweets, new clothes and the much-needed break from work, we look forward to showering our loved ones with gifts. But often, choosing the right gift for a special someone can be quite a task. And that’s why we are here to help you.
From sustainable gift options, to Diwali gift hampers, Diwali gifts for employees, Diwali gifts for your partner, we have covered everything, so you don’t have to. From your most loved brands to new brands that are trying to make a mark, this is your one-stop guide for all things Diwali gift ideas related.
Diwali also referred to as Deepawali and Dipawali will be celebrated on October 24 this year. It is usually celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika, between mid-October and mid-November. Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness and good over evil. In most parts of India, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on Diwali, for prosperity, wisdom and wealth. This auspicious festival is also celebrated to mark the day when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and his brother Lakshman after defeating the demon Ravana in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile.
Modern-day Diwali is celebrated by cleaning, renovating, and then decorating households and workplaces with diyas and rangolis. A festival that brings the family together that one time of the year, Diwali is extremely special for us Indians. And what is a festival without gifting?
With our gifting guide, you will be sorted with the Diwali gift ideas for everyone.
Diwali gift ideas for your loved ones
Image: Courtesy Wilson Mathew/Unsplash
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Jamdani saree and blouse from Prathaa
- Gift hampers by Andaz, Delhi
- Noel Maharaja Chair and more from Cinnamon Homes
- Certified organic products range from Juicy Chemistry
- Festive Gift Box by LEJAHAAN
- Cocktails by MR. JERRY’S
- Greater than Gin, for Diwali parties
- Hapusa Gin
- Simba Beer
- Phytoxygene Treatment & Phytoxygene Mask from Mary Cohr India
- Nutriherbs Glow Builder for a little extra boost of glow
- Wah-TOR by CHOSEN
- Plant-based sauces by Grabenord
- Luxury home décor from Ekaani
- Vitamin C+ Pure Glow Face Kit from WishCare
- This Bluetooth-Enabled Smart pad Flexpad by FlexNest
- Acne Prone Skincare by The Pink Foundry
- The Discovery Set from Aeronot Fragrances
- Chick jewellery from Risham
- Skincare and Haircare Essential Range by Deyga
- Make-up range from Princess By RENEE
SANJH, Prathaa’s 2022 festive collection is created on the canvas of Kotpad, a heritage weave from Orissa. The weave is done with hand-spun cotton yarns dyed in natural dyes such as Madder, Indigo, turmeric, etc. The motifs are inspired by nature which includes birds, fishes, and rivers. Prathaa as a brand has a purpose of treading lightly and leaving a small carbon footprint.
This Diwali, Andaz Delhi – a luxury lifestyle hotel by Hyatt, brings to you a delightful range of curated artisanal and splendid hampers, to make your festive season even more memorable. Celebrating Diwali through their ‘401 Reasons to Fall in Love with Delhi’ as Reason #262, Andaz Delhi has curated these festive hampers to celebrate the vibrant season of festivities. Customers have the option of choosing from a variety of hampers such as mini handcrafted assorted treat box, Andaz confectionary box and handcrafted assorted treat box among the others.
Celebrate this festival of happiness with Cinnamon Homes. People nowadays are celebrating eco-friendly Diwali because of pollution and hazardous environmental conditions. This Diwali, let’s all focus on the well-being of our climate, environment, and loved ones and that’s how and why the Noel Maharaja Chair Brown Finish makes for a perfect Diwali gift. A clever interplay design of elegance in front and a jazzy floral print at the back is the highlight of this maharaja chair and it makes for a thoughtful gift. After all, why must eco-friendly options be restricted to ‘diyas and lights’ only?
Born out of Pritesh and Megha Asher’s relentless ability to question everything they knew about the world of beauty and personal care, Juicy Chemistry, is an Ecocert certified organic and natural personal care brand providing simplified and efficacious solutions for all your skin, hair, and body care concerns. Their Kakadu Plum and Pomegranate Facial Oil, Kakadu Plum, Matcha and Blood Orange Face Mask, Tamanu, Kakadu Plum and Frankincense Face Wash will make up for a good Diwali hamper.
To honour the festive solstice, LE JAAHAN has curated an exclusive festive gift box range. Wrapped in a vibrant, season-themed box that makes it a quintessential this festive season. It is available in different sizes and colours, is uniquely designed to be portable, is handcrafted from wood, and accommodates various types of items.
6 /21
MR. JERRY’S is India’s first commercially available, ready-to-serve cocktail range, crafted to perfection for the cocktail enthusiasts to enjoy their drinks in the comfort of their own homes. Devoid of added colors, flavors, or preservatives, the brand has six cocktails recipes which are really amazing. These are — Mai tai, Cucumber and Elderflower Fizz, Espresso Martini, Ol fashioned, Midday Negroni and Long Island Iced Tea.
Greater than by NAO Spirits is the first craft gin and only London Dry gin made in India. The white spirit made with botanicals sourced from all across the world tastes of clean Juniper with fresh lemon peel on the nose and a zing of ginger on the finish. The light alcohol paired with Tonic water and flavored mixers can be used to prepare and enjoy refreshing cocktails with your family this festive season.
8 /21
Hapusa meaning Juniper in Sanskrit is the first gin to be made with the Himalayan juniper berry. The untamed flavour and aroma of the juniper triumphs in the gin and is further complemented by other indigenous botanicals. Bottled at a higher alcohol strength of 47 percent ABV, this gin is able to retain and showcase some of the more delicate notes of its botanicals like raw mango and turmeric resulting in a taste experience that is familiar, yet richer and even more complex than the original.
9 /21
Simba, India’s first home-grown premium craft beer has been successful in winning the hearts of Indians in the last six years with their portfolio consisting of WIT, Light, Stout and Strong across different price segments in the industry. Simba has stayed consistent with the quality of ingredients over the years hence offering a uniform taste and experience for their patrons.
Mary Cohr India’s phytoxygene treatment is an exclusive 3-step, 50-minute procedure which helps your skin breathe free and restores your skin’s vitality by getting rid of everyday stress. The phytoxygene mask too ensures that your skin is free of all impurities and breathes freely. Applying a generous amount of this nourishing mask on your face and neck twice a week works holistically to give your skin a fresh and glowing look while keeping all impurities at bay. Need we state more reasons as to why it makes for good Diwali gift, eh?
The NutriHerbs Glow Builder is another amazing product and is a good Diwali gift option. It contains around 40 super foods with a mixture of vitamins, minerals, and probiotics that help your skin feel supple, smooth, and healthier looking. Glow Builder is an incredible supplement that helps you to achieve the perfect skin glow. And voila, it’s not just for women– men can use it too!
12 /21
Wah-TOR by Chosen is loaded with benefits. It’s 100% vegan, organic and naturally sourced and helps keep up your energy during fasting. It makes for an amazing Diwali gift.
These spreads are more than your regular spreads. Made from nuts, low in fat, easy to digest, and rich in minerals and vitamins. They contain mono and unsaturated fats (good fats) and have a lower LDL (bad fats) that help in maintaining blood cholesterol levels, ease inflammation, stabilize heart rhythms, and many more health benefits. Some of their best-selling spreads and dips that might just elevate your boring, mundane dishes are Basil Pesto, Chipotle Mayonnaise, Thousand Island, Cheese Dip, and Ranch to name a few.
This festive season look no further because we are here to take care of all your needs and desires. Turn around your personal space into the perfect home with Ekaani, a leading luxury home decor brand and your one-stop shop for all gift purposes. Ekaani offers valuable products and quality services across the world, and delivers all your favourite international home décor, luxury and lifestyle collections in a heartbeat.
WishCare Vitamin C+ Pure Glow Face Kit is packed with the power of 35% Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, retinol, niacinamide, oranges, berries and turmeric. This kit helps you to achieve a bright skin, radiant glow, improves hydration, reduces hyperpigmentation and fine lines and provides you with even-toned skin as it boosts collagen production and improves the elasticity of your skin.
The Flexpad is a bluetooth-enabled smart pad. It connects to the Flexnest App to give you 500+ trainer-guided workouts and 50+ virtual walks. It also comes with an in-built Bluetooth speaker and remote control for operation and speeds up to 12km/hr. Designed by keeping the requirement of home fitness and space constraints in mind, The Flexpad is the ultimate walking pad for people who do not want to go for a walk outside; with the help of Flexpad, they can now do so indoors.
The most common reason for hormonal acne is high secretion of oils and clogging of pores. The Pink Foundry’s hydrating foaming facial cleanser anti-acne serum comprised overnight acne spot corrector oil-free matte moisturiser are few of the products to swear by.
Sleek, compact, and travel-friendly, this pocket edition is the ideal buy for those on the move and also makes for the ultimate gift for both perfume novices and connoisseurs. This pocket-size and pocket-friendly set of perfumes is a delight for your olfactory senses and a perfect pick-me-up on a not-so-bright day. This pack of four perfume sets boast of distinct and invigorating fragrances. Each bottle comes in a sleek design. It is also easy to use. Besides, all the fragrances are unisex.
19 /21
Risham is a handcrafted contemporary jewellery brand, where the jewellery is created using the ancient beading technique. Each piece is made by hand by the whole women’s team of the company and it takes almost three days to complete a single piece. Every piece of Risham jewellery celebrates culture and individuality. The designs are stylish and bold and will add the perfect touch of elegance during Diwali.
Organic beauty brand, Deyga Organics, has launched an exclusive collection for a healthy skin and lustrous hair. The collection comprises different products that will boost skin health and youthfulness. It will help enhance skin clarity and softness by keeping it hydrated and nourished.
Candy 3 in 1 tinted lipstick is a lipstick with three functions. With poppy shades and creamy and nourishing formula, this innovative packaging is both fun and compact, allowing our princesses to choose their shades based on their mood! Apart from this, we also have Princess by RENEE Twinkle Lip Gloss and Princess By RENEE Bubbles Nail Paint to bring colour to this festive season.
All Images: Courtesy brands
Hero Image: Courtesy Sandeep Kr Yadav/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Udayaditya Barua/Unsplash