Unique Diwali gift ideas for your loved ones this festive season

The most awaited time of the year is just round the corner and for us, festivities mean gifting. These Diwali gift ideas are just what you need for your family, friends and loved ones.

The festival of lights, Diwali is probably the biggest festival of India. A festival that we celebrate with our families and the people we love. Amidst all the pujas, sweets, new clothes and the much-needed break from work, we look forward to showering our loved ones with gifts. But often, choosing the right gift for a special someone can be quite a task. And that’s why we are here to help you.

From sustainable gift options, to Diwali gift hampers, Diwali gifts for employees, Diwali gifts for your partner, we have covered everything, so you don’t have to. From your most loved brands to new brands that are trying to make a mark, this is your one-stop guide for all things Diwali gift ideas related.

Diwali also referred to as Deepawali and Dipawali will be celebrated on October 24 this year. It is usually celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika, between mid-October and mid-November. Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness and good over evil. In most parts of India, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on Diwali, for prosperity, wisdom and wealth. This auspicious festival is also celebrated to mark the day when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and his brother Lakshman after defeating the demon Ravana in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile.

Modern-day Diwali is celebrated by cleaning, renovating, and then decorating households and workplaces with diyas and rangolis. A festival that brings the family together that one time of the year, Diwali is extremely special for us Indians. And what is a festival without gifting?

With our gifting guide, you will be sorted with the Diwali gift ideas for everyone.

Diwali gift ideas for your loved ones

Image: Courtesy Wilson Mathew/Unsplash