Diwali pop ups that will make your festive shopping better in Delhi

Diwali is around the corner now that Dussehra is here. The air has a festive feel to it, and homes everywhere are preparing for the festivities that lie ahead. To add some fun to your celebrations this year, head to these pop ups in Delhi for some Diwali shopping, and purchase your diyas, clothes and more from local vendors.

Diwali pop ups for some fun, festive shopping

The Blind School Diwali Mela, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

One of Delhi’s oldest Diwali shopping pop-ups is the one hosted by the Blind Relief Association, Delhi. The festival is back on-ground this year, after a pandemic hiatus, and will feature local vendors and artisans display their wares. Items such as Diwali decor, diyas, candles, planters, clothes and more can be purchased here, and once done, you can indulge in some delicious snacks, too. This is not all – the Blind Relief Association also sets up a stall here, complete with handmade candles, notebooks, diyas and more.

Where: The Blind Relief Association, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

When: October 15 to 21, 2022

Time: 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Bageecha Bazaar, Gurugram

The second installment of a small-scale pop-up, this one will feature just 12 stalls by local women entrepreneurs who sell handmade products. Be it home decor, festive clothing or more, the pop-up is a great place for you to meet your local artisans and support local economy.

Where: 24 and 25 Park Drive, Malibu Towne, Sohna Road

When: October 16, 2022

Time: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

Diwali and Karwa Chauth Exhibition, Radisson Blu Dwarka

Dwarka Moms, a women’s group in Dwarka, is organising a Diwali exhibition at Radisson Blu, Dwarka. Complete with fun events, games, shopping stalls and eating spots, the pop-up is a great place for you to visit and get some of your Diwali shopping finished.

Where: Radisson Blu, Dwarka

When: October 8, 2022

Time: 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Scottish High Diwali Mela, Gurugram

If you miss those school time fairs, then head to Scottish High for their Diwali fair. Complete with food stalls, games and more, you’ll be sure to have an amazing Diwali shopping experience complete with a day out with your loved ones, and reliving your good ol’ school days!

Where: School Lawns, G Block, Sushant Lok II, Gurugram

When: October 15, 2022

Timings: 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Meri Delhi Utsav, Dilli Haat Pitampura

Meri Dilli Utsav is set to offer you a unique Diwali shopping experience this year. With over 250 stalls, you’ll be able to shop to your heart’s content at this fair, and indulge in loads of fun and games, too.

Where: Dilli Haat Pitampura

When: October 14, 15 and 16

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.