Diwali sales: The best deals to shop your heart out this festive season

With Diwali knocking at our doors, it is time to embark on the seasonal home and festive wardrobe makeovers. Which obviously calls for exuberant shopping sprees. From outfits to up your festive glam, decor pieces to spruce up your homes and gifts for your loved ones—this is the month of loading your shopping carts. And to make all that festive shopping easy for you and your pocket is our crop of the best online Diwali sales that you can make the most of.

Festive sales are a great and an efficient way to shop your heart out, especially the online ones. After all, nobody can say no to shopping from the comfort of their homes and at big discounts, deals and rewards. And if you’ve been waiting for the festive sale season to shop the choicest pieces for your loved ones and yourself at great deals, our guide of some of the best Diwali sales across different brands is what you need to check out.

From fashion and beauty to home and kitchen furnishings, we’ve covered it all and you’d be left spoilt for choices.

The best Diwali sales and deals to shop big this festive season

Amazon

The Great Indian Festival by Amazon is one of the most awaited online Diwali sales every season. And from various festive deals, cashbacks and rewards and big discounts on beauty, electronics, home items, gears and gadgets, apparel and even Amazon Fresh, you are sure to save a lot. Some of the deals in this year’s Amazon sale include— minimum 40 percent off on makeup kits and combos, up to 70 percent off on home and kitchen items, gadgets starting at Rs 999, up to 60 percent off on baby essentials, 50 to 80 percent off on men’s fashion, and a lot more.

Check out the Amazon Sale here

Myntra

Myntra is everybody’s go-to shopping destination for all kinds of fashion, lifestyle and gifting needs and it truly makes one’s Diwali exciting and happy with its festive deals and discounts. The ‘Festival Of Deal-ights’ (as the Myntra sale is named) is currently on with 50 to 80 percent off across categories like apparel, accessories, beauty and gadgets. Home and furnishings are at a 40 to 70 percent discount whereas budget stores like Under Rs 499 Store, Activewear under Rs 999, Kids wear at flat 70 percent off and many others, will have you overindulging.

Check out the myntra sale here

Durian

This Diwali switch up your old furniture with stunning new pieces and designs by Durian as the brand is currently offering flat 50 percent off on select items on their online store. From beds and sofas, to recliners, dining tables and lounge chairs, there’s a lot to check out and splurge on.

check out durian sale here

Ajio

The Ajio All Stars Sale Diwali Edition is live on the website and offers great discounts across both fashion and home categories. Bag discounts from 50 to 90 percent on stylish western and India wear, accessories and premium brands to upgrade both your wardrobe and home this festive season.

check out the ajio sale here

Tanishq

If you love jewellery more than anything else then Tanishq’s Diwali sale is what you should be making the most of to spoil yourself with the classiest jewels this season. Offering up to 20 percent off on gold making charges and on diamond jewellery value, Tanishq’s Diwali-special collection Alekhya has some of the most tasteful pieces ever. For that matter, the brand is also offering these discounts on select pieces for Karwa Chauth.

check out the tanishq sale here

Myglamm

Myglamm has a range of exclusively crafted luxe gift sets that are currently on a discount of up to 30 percent like the Self-Care Gift Set, Manicure Gift Set, Lipstick Gift Set, Makeup Gift Set and many others. These sets make for a great gifting option especially for a beauty enthusiast. Additionally, as a Karwa Chauth special they’re also giving their popular Pure Love Sindoor free with every purchase.

check out the myglamm sale here

Libas

Get your hands on the trendiest ethnic wear to look like a true blue fashionista this festive season with one of the most popular Diwali sales by Libas. They are offering an extra 10 percent off on their Festive Winter 2022 Collection launched in a collaboration with Sara Ali Khan.

check out the libas sale here

trueBrowns

trueBrowns is a trending hub for ethnic apparel for women. From co-ord and kurta sets and separates to sarees, dresses and stoles, their collections house everything a festive wardrobe could ask for. And as part of their festive edit, the brand is giving an extra 10 percent discount on a purchase of two or more pieces.

Check out the truebrowns sale here

Nykaa

With up to 50 percent off, Nykaa’s Diwali Dhamaka sale is now live and has loads of discounts to spoil all beauty lovers this festive season. It is one of the most awaited Diwali sales when it comes to beauty. Apart from discounts, you’d also find a lot of coupons like Flat Rs 400 off and Flat Rs 200 off that you can use during checkout. With other Deals of the Day and a dedicated Diwali store to shop from, you’d be adding products to your cart like a wildfire.

check out the nykaa diwali dhamaka sale here

(Main Image Courtesy: Markus Spiske/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: Tanishq)