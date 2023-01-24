Woo your partner this Valentine’s Day with these dreamy and unique gifts

Few things spell love like thoughtfulness wrapped in pretty packaging (with a bow, ofcourse). Whether you’re in a long-term relationship or still trying your luck with swiping on a dating app, it’s never a bad idea to have a lil’ something special up your sleeve come February 14. Here’s looking at a few unique and fool-proof Valentine’s Day gifts.
Flip the metaphoric pages of history and you’ll discover that what first began as an annual pagan celebration – Lupercalia to be precise – every February 15 later transformed into a day of exchanging cards and handwritten notes. The first ever of its kind – sent from prison in 1415 – was by the French Duke of Orleans, addressed to his wife. “Je suis desja d’amour tanné Ma très doulce Valentinée,” he wrote, which translates to, “I am already sick of love, my very gentle Valentine”.
This culture of notes soon gained popularity across the US, especially during the Revolutionary War – paving the way for mass production in the 1900s. Today, it has evolved to incorporate a whole range of products and experiences – from spa days and fitness classes to watches and jewellery. And if you’d like to skip the usual romantic trifecta – flowers, chocolates, and dinner dates – there’s nothing better than a material expression of affection that will last a while as well. To save you the time and effort, we’ve rounded up a list of the best you can find this season of love.
Best Valentine’s Day gifts to invest in for your main squeeze
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
A classic choice when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifting – jewellery is a timeless way to show someone you care. And trust SimSum jewellery – Gen Z’s go-to for all things diamond and gold – to know just what will woo your partner. The Blue Topaz Heart Necklace is delicate and dazzling – symbolising inner wisdom and prosperity. The elegant design coupled with strength and durability makes it ideal for everyday use as well. This aside, there are a whole range of classy, exquisite options to choose from.
Price: INR 78,000
2 /12
Having catered to the who’s who of the glamour world as well as royalty – read, Princess Diana – Jimmy Choo is an exquisite choice for the love of your life. Encapsulating its signature confidence and playful spirit, the SHAAN Capsule Collection features a range of iconic evening shoes and bags – complete with luxurious new colours and finishes. We’re talking wedges in gold glitter or pink metallic leather. Take for instance the Love Pumps with striking mesh and gold glitter finish. The handbags, meanwhile, feature hand-placed gold Swarovski crystals, metallic pink leather, and sequins – amongst other things. Debuted by popular actress Ananya Panday, these luxe designs promise to impress.
Price: On request
3 /12
One of India’s largest, stand-alone digital jewellery brands knows a thing or two about gifting. BlueStone houses a range of options – rings and pendants to nose pins and bracelets. That said, for Valentine’s Day – they’ve got a range of unique options under their ‘It’s A Match,’ collection. Marking the age of all things digital (Bumble users, we’re looking at you), this collection features rotating mechanisms that can be ‘swiped,’ or fidgeted around with. Playful – just like dating in this generation – and open to mix and match, there’s a whole collection of options to choose from. We’re eyeing the Lovey Dovey Fidget Pendant – with diamond, amethyst, and synthetic blue sapphire pendant in 18k rose gold and diamonds.
Price: INR 21,174
4 /12
If your special someone enjoys staying on top of trends – especially when it comes to eyewear – we can’t think of a better gifting option than Lenskart’s The Hustlr Collection. Fusing personal style with the idea of making a strong – the range of frames here champion comfort and innovation. This is evident through their wayfarers in frosted matte – sky blue, amber, and salmon. Made with lightweight, flexible materials – the USPs include scratch-resistant lenses that also beat harmful blue light emitted by digital devices. There’s also an anti-glare coating as well as flexible spring hinges to complement these features. If effortlessly cool is what you seek, these won’t disappoint.
Price: 3000 approx.
5 /12
A bag by luxury American fashion house Coach is highly coveted. Naturally, it makes for a sophisticated Valentine’s Day gift. We’re eyeing the Bandit Shoulder Bag, with C pushpin closure, organised compartments, and secure interior snap pocket. The flap front style is marked by refined leather and a high shine finish. The shoulder strap, meanwhile, can be adjusted to switch to crossbody wear. Need we say more?
Price: INR 64,900
6 /12
One of the most iconic brands in the American luxury fashion world – Michael Kors is a timeless choice for gifting. For Valentine’s Day we’re eyeing the Bedford Travel Weekender Bag – the perfect option for the travel aficionado. Designed for long-haul flights and train rides – this bag features the Michael Kors signature-print canvas with centre racing stripes, complete with a buckled leather trim. Inside are pockets to store small items. Meanwhile, the removable shoulder strap makes carrying easier.
Price: INR 55,000
7 /12
You can’t go wrong with skincare when it comes to gifting – especially considering there’s no better form of self love. For the occasion of love, we’re turning to one of the most popular clean beauty vegan skincare brands Plum – particularly their Red Velvet collection. On offer is the creamy body wash and body butter combination as well as candy melts lip balm and lip scrub. Banish dry skin cells, hydrate your skin, and look picture perfect with these products – all while smelling like a freshly-baked red velvet cake.
Price: INR 2000 approx.
8 /12
While we’re on the skincare train, we’d be remiss not to list this popular, all-natural skincare brand. In particular, we’ve got Kiehl’s Radiance Boosting Duo Set on our radar. It features the Strength Line Reducing Concentrate, which is bursting with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid as well as the Lavender-scented Midnight Recovery Concentrate. Both work to reduce fine lines, improve skin elasticity, and impart a certain glow to the skin. Need we say more?
Price: INR 6,000
9 /12
Known for crafting exquisite luxury watches, Panerai is a popular option for gifting. And for good reason, their timepieces go above and beyond to blend style with horological perfection. We’re eyeing the Luminor De Luna collection which spotlight unique, eco-conscious materials, statement dials, and an exciting range of strap colours. As versatile as they come, these also feature a moon phase complication – with a rotating disc and a 24-carat moon against a blue sky. Stunning!
Price: On request
10 /12
Perhaps one of the most recognisable names in the business of fashion timepieces – you can’t go wrong with a Guess watch this season of love. Their Bejewelled collection -in particular – is enticing, featuring mesh looks, stone-studded square cases, and classic steel straps. Elegant silhouettes meet the brand’s signature sophistication to ensure the wearer always looks their fashionable best.
Price: INR 9,995 – 19,995
11 /12
This modern fragrance brand is known for its progressive notes – on trend for both men and women. Additionally, it borrows from the country’s cultural heritage. We’re eyeing Sunshine & Me – a young and vibrant everyday scent that features lemon as the top note. A whiff will also bring out notes of gardenia, clove, and nutmeg. The base notes, meanwhile are ceaderwood and patchouli. This makes it quite versatile – spritz on for a date night or even on the way to a work meeting.
Price: INR 1,545
12 /12
The brand that promises skincare packed with skin-friendly, superfood-laden, paraben-free, vegan ingredients – The Skin Diet Company makes for a stellar addition to any skincare routine. For Valentine’s Day, we’re eyeing the Avocado Serum. Packed with vitamins A, B3, E, and C – it helps reduce dark spots, boosts skin hydration, prevents the formation of wrinkles, and adds a certain glow to skin. Not to mention, it fights sun damage.
Price: INR 1,250
Which of these are you picking up for your special someone?
All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Brands
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: You could gift anything from watches to bags on Valentine’s Day.
Answer: Classic Valentine’s Day options include watches, bags, shoes, clothes - the sky’s the limit.
Answer: You could choose to bake sweet treats or get creative with origami flowers or handmade greeting cards.