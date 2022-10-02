Events in October to help you bring in the festive season with food and laughter

October weather brings the promise of the festive season, and is the time when the skies are perfect to spend days roaming about. So, in case you’re looking for ways to spend your weekends, check out these events in October to add to your calendar.

Events in October to make your weekends special

Delhi-NCR

India Crafts Week, Delhi

The fourth edition of the India Craft Week is set to take place in October, and is an event you desinitely should not miss. For all the art lovers out there, the four-day crafts festival will feature over 50 globally-renowned craftspersons showcase their work. This is not all – the festival will feature eight rare and exclusive workshops by Padma Shri, national and international award-winners across the fields of textile, block printing and more.

When: October 20 to 23

Where: Okhla NSIC Ground, New Delhi

Piano Man, Delhi-NCR

Begin the new month with a dose of healthy laughter and entertainment at The Piano Man, Gurugram. The concept of Scratch Card at the club introduces to comedians like never before. The artists are revealed when the spotlight is on them, and thus you’ve got no idea whose show you’re attending before you head to the venue, which adds to the thrill of the experience!

When: October 1

Where: The Piano Man, Gurugram

Time: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Entry Fee: Rs 499

Kukdukoo Fest, Gurugram

On the first weekend this October, indulge yourself and your family in an art-based event that will excite you all. Kukdukoo Art Fest, a two-day family festival, brings together children and their parents, artists and more for a visual and performing art experience like none other.

Witness artists such as Dine Khan Manganiar from Rajasthan, Walter Peter (renowned Indian clowning artist), Kunal Motling (Indian Charlie Chaplin), poets and storytellers such as Lovely Sharma, Simmi Shrivastava, Seema and Wahi Mukherjee, puppeteer Mohd. Shameem, Theatre artists Sukhmani Kohli, Imran Khan, Garima Arya & Prashant, to name a few.

When: 1st and 2nd October 2022

Venue: Airia Mall Grounds in Sec-68 Gurgaon

Time: 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Entry Fee: Rs 499 per child with complimentary access to the parents

Bengaluru

Fox In The Field

Enjoy the weekend with a dose of laughter in Bengaluru. Fox in The Field is hosting YouTuber Yash Rathi this Saturday, October 1. The comedian uses his experiences with family and friends as his comedy material, being relatable to millions of individuals. So, enjoy the performance with an open bar and food on demand service!

When: October 1

Where: Fox in the Field, Nexus Shantiniketan Mall – Whitefield

Time: 7:30 pm

Ticket Price: Rs 499

RCB Brunch

RCB Bar and Café is introducing one of Bangalore’s only premium Saturday brunches – Sun & Scotch, this month. Meant to simulate a leisurely picnic on a balmy day, the brunch will feature renowned chefs who will cook up a storm in the kitchen, every Saturday afternoon. To give guests a unique culinary experience, a celebrity chef will take over the kitchen once a month and introduce a new gastronomic landscape.

When: Every Saturday, starting October 8

Where: RCB Bar and Cafe, Bengaluru

Time: 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm

Contact: +91 99809 99944 for reservations.

Araku Coffee

Araku Coffee has several events lined up to celebrate International Coffee Day. These include an open house where you can come and brew your own cup of coffee, learn about espresso coffee, get a lesson on coffee mocktails and a lot more. Other activities throughout the day include a lucky draw, where top three winners get prizes, and send a postcard, wherein guests can write a postcard to their loved ones along with one pocket brew which will be delivered to their loved ones. What’s more, a complimentary pocket brew will be given to guests for all coffee orders placed at the cafe! This is not all – each visitor gets to go back home with a bag of spant coffee (the byproduct of brewing), which can be used as a scrub or if you’re into gardening, as a soil enhancer.

When: October 1

Where: Araku Cafe

Time: Events lined up all day

Other Cities

Octobrew – The Great BrewFest, Nashik

Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Octobrew -The Great BrewFest has returned for its fourth edition. Indulge in a weekend complete with fun activities, scrumptious food pop-ups, and live performances at Grape County, and be surrounded by forested landscape and picturesque lakes. Enjoy beers by several homegrown, local brands such as White Owl, Kadak, Great State Aleworks, Cerena Meads, Bombay Duck Brewing, Ninkasi, and Kimaya Beer Station, as you revel in the music, dance and fun.

