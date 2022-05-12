Weekend plans: All the fun events to check out in your city this May

If you don’t know how to spend this long weekend, we’ve got some fun and engaging events you can check out for the ultimate dose of fun, food and laughter.

Fun events to check out this weekend in May

Pune Comedy Festival 4.0, Pune

With a line-up of the best comedians in the country, Puneites can buckle up to satisfy all their post-pandemic comedy cravings with Pune Comedy Festival 4.0. With ace comedians such as Biswa Kalyan Rath, Sapan Verma, Tanmay Bhat, Harsh Gujral, Kanan Gill, and more ready to set the stage on fire along with newer comedians such as Samay Raina and Joel D’Souza in the lineup, the two-day event is set to be a laughter riot!

When: May 14 and 15, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm onwards

Where: The Lawn, Orchid Hotel, Mahalunge, Pune

Tickets: Rs 1,299 onwards

Contact: + 91 99602 47247 (for more information)

Darshan Raval Live in Pune

Pune, here’s your chance to see singer Darshan Raval live in your city! The musician, who made waves when he came second on a TV reality show, has been giving hits after hits, whether it be his singles such as Kheech Meri Photo, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (The title track of the film), Teri Aankhon Mein, and many more. Catch him live this weekend and spend the evening crooning to his soulful voice and feel the love.

When: May 15, 2022

Time: 6:00 pm

Where: WATERS Bar and Kitchen, Pune

Tickets: Rs 2,499 onwards

DJ Chetas Live at Xoyo – Mumbai

Head to Mumbai’s XOYO for the biggest Bollywood night this weekend. Dance your night away to some of the most popular tracks by DJ Chetas, and groove to the most fun beats ever — it’s the perfect way to spend a Friday night and welcome the long weekend!

When: May 13, 2022

Time: 8:00 pm

Where: XOYO Bar and Club, Thane

Tickets: Rs 2,000 onwards

Contact: +91 97690 81111/+91 97690 91111

Prashasti Singh Live in Mumbai

Get ready for days of laughter as Prashasti Singh performs this weekend at Mumbai’s The Comedy Club. Check out her set, a solo act, curated for a limited gathering of just 20 people, and spend the weekend unwinding from all your troubles.

When: May 11 to May 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 pm

Where: The Comedy Club, Bandra

Tickets: Rs 399 onwards

Contact: +91 93726 88565

Kashmiri Pandit Cuisine at Shangri-La Eros Hotel New Delhi

Indulge in authentic Kashmiri Pandit cuisine this week at Tamra, the multi-cuisine restaurant at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi. The place is hosting an exclusive Kashmiri Pandit cuisine pop-up from the kitchen of home chef Rajni Jinsi, who will whip up delights such as Nadur Yakhin, Dum Phool, Kashmiri Rajma, Chaman Roganjosh, Mutton Yakhni, Modur Pulao, Masch, Phirni and more.

When: May 13 to May 21, 2022

Where: Tamra, Shangri-La Eros Hotel, New Delhi

Mizu x Kakapop, Delhi

Indulge in the finest Japanese cuisine straight from Mumbai’s Mizu Izakaya, and indulge in some delectable dishes that will make you want more. Kakapo Delhi is teaming up with Mizu for a special pop-up that will bring you flavoursome dishes and transport you back to your favourite restaurant in Mumbai, and is one of the events this weekend you don’t want to miss out on!

When: May 13 and May 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Where: Kakapo, Ambatta One, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Sunil Grover Live in Delhi

It’s time to see ace comedian and actor Sunil Grover live in Delhi as you laugh all evening at his jokes and antics. Sunil is known for portraying several characters on-screen — be it Gutthi or Mashoor Gulati — and he’s here to set the stage on fire and create a laughter riot in the capital city.

When: May 14, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Pacific Mall, NSP-Pitampura, New Delhi

Tickets: Rs 1,499

Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai by Harsh Gujral – Multiple venues

It takes courage to sit in the first two rows of a Harsh Gujral show because he will get on to you. The witty, charming comedian finds humour in mundane situations and is great with crowds, which is why you should check out one of the most happening events this weekend in Delhi, his show Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai, and across India for the rest of the month. Be prepared to be laughing off your chairs for this one.

When: May 11 to June 5, 2022

Time: Multiple shows

Where: Multiple venues

Tickets: Rs 499 onwards

