Everything you need to know about ISRO’s Gaganyaan human space mission till now

On 11 July, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, said that the preparations for Gaganyaan, India’s maiden human space mission by ISRO, are complete and ready to go to space next year.

While that is a huge feat that we as a nation can achieve if everything works out, let us first understand what this mission is about. There has been a lot of back and forth about the trial and launch dates, the mission will finally see the light of the day. Let’s take a look at everything we know about this mission till now.

Everything we know about Gaganyaan mission till now

In December 2021, the Union Minister had said in Rajya Sabha that with the launch of Gaganyaan, India will become the fourth nation in the world to launch a Human Spaceflight Mission, only after USA, Russia and China.

What is the Gaganyaan mission?

The Gaganyaan mission aims at demonstrating human spaceflight to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in the short-term and in the long run, it aims to lay the foundation for a sustained Indian human space exploration programme. The objective of this mission is to demonstrate our nation’s capability to undertake human space flight mission to LEO.

As part of this programme, the Government of India (GoI) has approved two unmanned missions and one manned mission.

What is ISRO’s execution of the Gaganyaan mission?

Undertaken by the national space agency of India, ISRO, Gaganyaan is a programme based on national effort. While the overall programme co-ordination, systems engineering and implementation will be carried out by ISRO, they will also be utilising the in-house expertise and the participation of Industry, Academia and National agencies. These agencies will assist with the human-rated launch vehicle, crew escape system, Orbital module and essential infrastructure. The major private agencies in the country that have gained skills, knowledge and expertise in niche areas will also be backing the mission.

Which Indian agencies are collaborating with ISRO for Gaganyaan Mission?

Indian Armed Forces

Defence Research Development organisation

Indian maritime agencies – Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Shipping Corporation of India, National Institute of Oceanography, National Institute of Ocean Technology.

Indian Meteorological Department

CSIR Labs

Academic institutes

Industry partners

What will be the menu for astronauts on the mission?

There will be six menus comprising both vegetarian and non-vegetarian Indian food items for the crew of Gaganyaan. Prepared by Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) Mysore, a lab under Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), astronauts will have a wide variety of options to choose from.

The menus are expected to include light food items like upma, poha, idli for breakfast, a choice of meat and vegetarian biryani for lunch and for dinner, there will be chapatis and some gravy with vegetables and meat preparation to choose from. There will also be desserts and refreshing beverages like tea, coffee and fruit juices.

There will be no bread on the menu, because of the fear that there might be bread crumbs left on the space station.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said at the press conference, “Next year one or two human beings of Indian origin will go to space. The preparations for our Gaganyaan have been done. Before that, two trials will be conducted by the end of this year. The first trial will be empty and in the second a female robot (astronaut) will be sent whose name is Vyommitra.”

