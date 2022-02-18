Excited for the weekend? Here’s a list of events happening in Delhi-NCR

If you are an adventure game lover and looking for thrilling games full of suspense and entertainment, then The Hidden Hour in Hauz Khas is where you and your friends need to be. You will be up for a fun mission that will last for an hour or so. You and your teammates will have to go on a treasure hunt of sorts. There will be hidden clues for you to find, there will be fun riddles to solve, and there will be challenging puzzles too in a set of mysterious rooms. The game is suitable for all age groups from 5 to 70 years and requires no physical exertion.

Dates: February 17-28