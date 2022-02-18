Excited for the weekend? Here’s a list of events happening in Delhi-NCR

The weekend is almost here. If you want to make the most of it, you’d be happy to know that Delhi-NCR is hosting some amazing events currently. From stand-up comedy to poetry open mics to fly dining, these events promise a memorable weekend for you and your loved ones.
10 events in Delhi NCR you can attend this weekend
Get a taste of Rajasthan at Chokhi Haveli. The resort has been conceptualised to promote and showcase Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage and traditions. Enjoy live music and dance performances by folk artists, get enthralled by a magic show, take selfies at the photo booth, learn pottery, get your hands beautified by mehendi, and savour delicious Rajasthani meals. Kids can have a fun time at the Kids Zone, while their parents can seek some career and relationship advice from their in-house astrologer and face reader. Sounds fun, right.
Dates: February 17-28
Celebrate the heart and soul of Korean cuisine at an exclusive dining experience at The Cafe by Foodhall. A spread of classic delicacies awaits you here. Take your palate on a joyride with their starters, sides, baos, and bowls. Grab your chopsticks and get ready to devour the same Korean dishes that your favourite K-pop idols love. Repeat “Jal-Mukkes-Seub-Nida”, which translates into “I will eat well,” and enjoy a wholesome Korean meal with your loved ones. The dining experience is available at the Chanakya Mall and Gurugram branches of The Cafe by Foodhall.
Dates: February 17-28
Can’t travel to Rishikesh right now? Head to Gurugram and experience the thrill of bungee jumping from a height of 180 feet. Conquer your fear of heights and make your debut in the adventurous sport that bungee jumping is. The jump would be a great way to wear off your weekly fatigue and will also get you excited about the week ahead. Not to forget, the bragging rights you will achieve. If you book right now, you’ll also get a 60 percent discount. Don’t stress about the safety concerns. The team at Backyard Sports follow international safety protocols and their trainers come with a lot of experience.
Dates: February 17-28
There are dining experiences, and then there are dining experiences up in the air. If you are a foodie who is adventurous at heart, there can’t be a better way to welcome the new week than indulging in a fine dining experience. Take your friends and family out for an exceptional dining experience that will stay etched in your memory with you for the rest of your life. FYI, you’ll be eating 160 feet above ground level. Be rest assured that your safety is the host’s prime responsibility. The dining structure is supported by a crane and can accommodate 22 diners at a time. You will be accompanied by four staff members, who will ensure you have a comfortable experience.
Dates: February 18-28
Who wouldn’t like to end the week on a humorous note? If you have had a hard week, how about attending a stand-up comedy night and getting the much-needed dose of laughter. Head out to The Laugh Store and embark on a joyride like no other. Popular stand-up comics Gaurav Kapoor, Prashasti Singh, and Manik Mahna will be performing their latest sets to make you go ROFL. Fair warning: Gaurav Kapoor loves to interact with the crowd, especially the frontbenchers. You can’t stop him from making jokes about you and your life. So, choose your seats wisely. You’re welcome.
Dates: February 18-20
Staged over sixty times in the last two years across India and abroad, the play Tansen takes you through the journey of the legendary musician Tansen. If you are a talented artist trying to make a mark for yourself, you will definitely relate to Tansen’s journey filled with ups and downs. You will love the play if you are a fan of Hindustani classical music. The play aims to shed light on the dilemmas that artists face and the things that liberate them. Eminent Hindi poet Ashok Chakradhar describes the play as “a soothing wholesome experience”.
Dates: February 18-27
Attention budding poets, writers, and storytellers. Here’s your chance to showcase your hidden talent. Unmukt presents Ink Your Words, a special open mic session to shed your inhibitions and introduce the world to the artist that resides within you. If you have been up to a lot of midnight scribbling on your phone’s notebook, it’s time to get it all together and come up with a heart-touching poem. Founded by Satyam Raj, Unmukt is a community of poets and storytellers. They host some pretty amazing poetry events, where you get to hear the thoughts and opinions of millennials. Do visit their Insta handle for some last-minute confidence boost.
Date: February 20, 1:00 PM onwards
Relive your childhood and brush up your kite flying skills while you enjoy a lavish 3-course Hi-Tea. There can’t be a better way to get your dose of Vitamin C. Soak in the old-world charm of Puraani Dilli at Haveli Dharampura, and compete with the friendly locals during a kite-flying match. Haveli Dharampura is a 200-year-old haveli, which now serves as a boutique hotel. You can club your outing with a visit to the Jama Masjid or extend it into a staycation. The haveli underwent restoration for six years before welcoming guests. Their restaurant Lakhori, serves delectable Mughlai and north Indian cuisine.
Dates: February 18-28, from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM
If your idea of spending the weekend is appreciating art at a classy gallery on a sunny afternoon, you must go and check out this exhibition. Chaos to Peace is an ongoing solo art exhibition of contemporary sculptures, installations, and paintings by artist Rajani Arya. On display at the exhibition are nearly 15 artworks, including contemporary sculptures and paintings. The theme of the exhibition is finding peace and beauty in the most unexpected and chaotic places and circumstances.
If you are an adventure game lover and looking for thrilling games full of suspense and entertainment, then The Hidden Hour in Hauz Khas is where you and your friends need to be. You will be up for a fun mission that will last for an hour or so. You and your teammates will have to go on a treasure hunt of sorts. There will be hidden clues for you to find, there will be fun riddles to solve, and there will be challenging puzzles too in a set of mysterious rooms. The game is suitable for all age groups from 5 to 70 years and requires no physical exertion.
Dates: February 17-28