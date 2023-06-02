Exciting events in India that are worth an addition to your social calendar for June

As we check in to the halfway point of the year – cities across India are set to play host to the most eclectic set of events. We’re talking concerts by Grammy award winners, pop-ups by renowned chefs, and cocktail evenings for a cause. Not to mention, South Asia’s biggest LGBTQ+ film festival in honour of Pride Month. Here’s a look at where we’re headed this June.

May set the tone for a food-and-music centric summer with a host of culinary collaborations and concerts. And while most of the country is still recovering from the magic that was the Backstreet Boys performance – brands have kicked things into gear for June with the several curated experiences. This includes a celebration of Peranakan cuisine, a sundowner with consciously-made cocktails, and a live performance that fuses traditional flamenco melodies with contemporary pop. This period also marks Pride Month – handing over the mic to the LBGT community to discuss their lived experiences through the medium of art and film. Needless to say, this month is set to be memorable. Here’s a look at all the events in India we’re pencilling into our planners.

Fun events in India that have us pumped for June

Bangalore

MasterChef Winner Sashi Cheliah at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel

Former MasterChef Australia winner and founder of the popular restaurants The Pandan Club Sashi Cheliah is set to work his culinary magic in Bangalore this month. In collaboration with Executive Chef JP Singh the two-day pop up will spotlight the best of modern Peranakan cuisine. This includes delicacies like Chilli Lobster Roll, Rendang Tofu, Pongteh Duck with Beetroot Puree, Black Nut Jackfruit, and more. Expect to have your tastebuds tantalised.

When: 3-4 June, 2023, 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Where: Inazia, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

Innovative Cocktails with Cobbler & Crew and Copitas, Four Seasons Bengaluru

The award-winning Copitas at Four Seasons Hotel has an evening of delicious heady concoctions in store this June. In collaboration with bartending duo Mayur Marne and Aashie Bhatnagar from Mumbai, this event focuses on fostering eco-conscious practices within the bar industry in India. Expect a host of delicious flavours and free-flowing conversations. Not to mention, plenty of groove-worthy tracks, courtesy of the live DJ set.

When: 15 June

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE, 8 Bellary Road, Dena Bank Colony, Ganganagar

Mumbai

Kashish Film Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KASHISH MIQFF (@kashishfilmfest)

Pride month marks the arrival of the popular KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival – the biggest of its kind in South Asia. The 14th edition – with the theme ‘Be Fluid, Be You’ – will screen about 110 films from 41 countries on ground and 127 films from 45 countries overall (including online). This includes the likes of Ek Jagah Apni from India, Paloma from Brazil, and Lie With Me from France. To register, head here.

When: 7-11 June (Liberty Cinema); 8-10 June (Alliance Française de Bombay), 16-25 June (online)

Gypsy Kings Live At Phoenix Market City

With hit tracks like Bamboleo, Volare, and Djobi Djoba in their repertoire – French band and Grammy Award winners Gypsy Kings are set to raise the roof of maximum city this month. Expect a unique fusion of traditional flamenco melodies with contemporary pop and Latin rhythms. Regardless of whether or not concerts are a staple of your social calendar – this is one gig you don’t want to miss. Get your passes here.

When: 2 June

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai

Four Hands Dinner at Romano’s, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

You know it’s going to be an exquisite dining experience when it’s a collaboration between some of the biggest names in the business. One Michelin Star Awarded IGNIV Bangkok from The St. Regis Bangkok is working with Mumbai’s popular dining destination EKAA to present an exclusive multi-course dinner at the renowned Italian restaurant Romano’s. At the helm of affairs are the most revered chefs in the business, who will dish out delicacies like Smoked Sturgeon with Caviar and Crème Fraiche, Butternut Squash with Kimchi and Sesame Kimchi Broth, Pearl Tribal Rice, Mango Tarte, Goat Cheese with Cucumber, Tomatillo, Dumpling, and Duck, amongst others. Combine this with an elegant ambiance, delicious beverages, and impeccable service and you’ve got yourself a meal worth remembering

When: 9-10 June, 7:00 pm onwards

Where: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Which of these events in India are you headed to this month?

All images: Courtesy Shutterstok/Brands