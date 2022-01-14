New COVID-19 update: The full list of state-wise curfews and restrictions

As the Omicron variant continues to spread and the COVID-19 scare increases, the government has released a list of restrictions and curfews that have been imposed by the country’s states and union territories.

As the threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to be over us, the number of infections are rising every single day. Given the widespread nature of the virus, the government has released a list of state-wise restrictions and curfews that have been imposed by the various state governments and union territories in an attempt to keep their citizens safe and control the spread of the virus.

State-Wise list of restrictions and curfews to tackle COVID-19

Here is what you need to know about curfews and restrictions in various states across the country. Follow every precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Stay Safe! #IndiaFightsCorona #Unite2FightCorona https://t.co/t8yHLhZAdi pic.twitter.com/RalxSFBeCg — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 13, 2022

Andhra Pradesh: There’s a night curfew in the state from 11:00 pm till 5:00 am

There’s a night curfew in the state from 11:00 pm till 5:00 am Arunachal Pradesh: The night curfew here extends from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am

The night curfew here extends from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am Assam: The night curfew here is from 10:00 pm till 6:00 am

The night curfew here is from 10:00 pm till 6:00 am Bihar: People in Bihar are prohibited from leaving their house from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am

People in Bihar are prohibited from leaving their house from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am Chhattisgarh: The state’s night curfew extends from 9:00 pm till 6:00 am

The state’s night curfew extends from 9:00 pm till 6:00 am Goa: The restrictions and curfews in Goa include outdoor gatherings being restricted to just 100 people while indoors, the capacity for events and gatherings is 50 per cent, for up to 50 people

The restrictions and curfews in Goa include outdoor gatherings being restricted to just 100 people while indoors, the capacity for events and gatherings is 50 per cent, for up to 50 people Gujarat: The state has a night curfew from 10:00 pm till 6:00 am

The state has a night curfew from 10:00 pm till 6:00 am Haryana: The state’s curfew is from 11:00 pm till 5:00 am

The state’s curfew is from 11:00 pm till 5:00 am Himachal Pradesh: The night curfew here extends from 10:00 pm till 5:00 am

The night curfew here extends from 10:00 pm till 5:00 am Jharkhand: The restrictions and curfews in Jharkhand include shops being closed after 8:00 pm. This seems to have been done to restrict people from moving out all the time

The restrictions and curfews in Jharkhand include shops being closed after 8:00 pm. This seems to have been done to restrict people from moving out all the time Karnataka: The state has a weekend curfew in place, which starts on Friday, 10:00 pm and extends till Monday, 5:00 am

The state has a weekend curfew in place, which starts on Friday, 10:00 pm and extends till Monday, 5:00 am Kerala: The restrictions and curfews in Kerala are on gatherings, with not more than 50 people being allowed in public events

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerala Tourism (@keralatourism)

Madhya Pradesh: People in Madhya Pradesh cannot move out between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am

People in Madhya Pradesh cannot move out between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am Maharashtra: The state also has a curfew from 11:00 pm till 5:00 am

The state also has a curfew from 11:00 pm till 5:00 am Manipur: The night curfew in Manipur extends from 9:00 am till 4:00 am to curb the unnecessary movement of people

The night curfew in Manipur extends from 9:00 am till 4:00 am to curb the unnecessary movement of people Meghalaya: The state’s curfew is from 10:00 pm till 5:00 am

The state’s curfew is from 10:00 pm till 5:00 am Mizoram: Similar to Manipur, Meghalaya also has a nightly curfew from 9:00 pm till 4:00 am

Similar to Manipur, Meghalaya also has a nightly curfew from 9:00 pm till 4:00 am Nagaland: The curfew in this state is from 10:00 am till 4:00 pm

The curfew in this state is from 10:00 am till 4:00 pm Odisha: The state’s curfew extends from 9:00 pm till 5:00 am

The state’s curfew extends from 9:00 pm till 5:00 am Punjab: In Punjab, you aren’t allowed to move out between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am

In Punjab, you aren’t allowed to move out between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am Rajasthan: The restrictions in Rajasthan include a weekend curfew along with a night curfew from 11:00 pm till 5:00 am

The restrictions in Rajasthan include a weekend curfew along with a night curfew from 11:00 pm till 5:00 am Sikkim: The restrictions and curfews in Sikkim are a ban on public gatherings, and restaurants and cinemas being operational on a 50 per cent capacity

The restrictions and curfews in Sikkim are a ban on public gatherings, and restaurants and cinemas being operational on a 50 per cent capacity Tamil Nadu: The state has a curfew from 10:00 pm till 5:00 am along with a lockdown on Sundays

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamil Nadu Tourism Official (@tntourismoffcl)

Telangana: The restrictions and curfews in the state include a ban on public gatherings

The restrictions and curfews in the state include a ban on public gatherings Tripura: The curfew in the state is from 9:00 pm till 5:00 am every day

The curfew in the state is from 9:00 pm till 5:00 am every day Uttar Pradesh: UP’s night curfew extends from 10:00 pm till 6:00 am

UP’s night curfew extends from 10:00 pm till 6:00 am Uttarakhand: The state, a popular tourist destination, has its night curfew from 10:00 pm till 6:00 am

The state, a popular tourist destination, has its night curfew from 10:00 pm till 6:00 am West Bengal : The entire state will be under a night curfew from 10:00 pm till 5:00 am

: The entire state will be under a night curfew from 10:00 pm till 5:00 am Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The popular beach vacation destination will be under curfew from 9:00 pm till 5:00 am

The popular beach vacation destination will be under curfew from 9:00 pm till 5:00 am Chandigarh: The curfew in this union territory is from 10:00 pm till 5:00 am

The curfew in this union territory is from 10:00 pm till 5:00 am Delhi: The capital city is under curfew from 10:00 pm till 5:00 am, along with a weekend curfew that has been imposed here

The capital city is under curfew from 10:00 pm till 5:00 am, along with a weekend curfew that has been imposed here Kashmir: The Paradise in Earth is under a night curfew from 9:00 pm till 6:00 am

The Paradise in Earth is under a night curfew from 9:00 pm till 6:00 am Ladakh: The popular holiday destination has a curfew from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am

The popular holiday destination has a curfew from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am Puducherry: The union territory has a night curfew from 11:00 pm till 5:00 am

The union territory has a night curfew from 11:00 pm till 5:00 am Lakshadweep Islands: The island group has a curfew in place from 9:00 pm till 6:00 am

The island group has a curfew in place from 9:00 pm till 6:00 am Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: The restrictions and curfews here include schools being shut and crowing at beaches being prohibited

This article was first published on Travel + Leisure India