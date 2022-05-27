Geetanjali Shree is the first Indian to win the International Booker Prize

Novelist Geetanjali Shree, whose book Tomb of Sand was nominated for the International Booker Prize, has won the coveted title for 2022.

Every year, the International Booker Prize (IBP) awards the Booker Prize for Fiction to a novel that’s been translated into English from another language, as long as the title has been published in the UK or in Ireland. This year, the list included six titles in languages such as Korean, Japanese, Spanish, Norwegian, Polish as well as Hindi.

And it’s the Hindi language book, Tomb of Sand, by author Geetanjali Shree, that managed to win the title and the prize money of GBP 50,000 (INR 49,09,431), to be split evenly between her and the translator, Daisy Rockwell.

Here’s what we know about Geetanjali Shree’s book, Tomb of Sand

The book is the English translation of the novel Ret Samadhi. It chronicles the journey of an 80-year-old protagonist, Ma, who, after losing her husband, goes into depression. Struggling, she travels to Pakistan, to resolve childhood traumas. Her struggles and her journey make for a tragic, but poignant setting, leaving behind a plethora of emotions in the reader’s mind and re-evaluating what it means to be a mother, a feminist and so much more.