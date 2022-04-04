Grammys 2022: All the best-dressed stars on the red carpet

facebook
04 Apr 2022 09:41 AM

Divya Jain
Held on 3 April, the 2022 Grammy Awards were all about glitz and glamour when it came to the best-dressed stars on the red carpet. Celebrities turned out in some of their best outfits for the music industry’s biggest night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

While the star-studded Grammys saw some gorgeous shades of pink, including Justin Bieber in a hot pink beenie over his Balenciaga suit, many other celebrities served bold looks in black as well. Stars like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow and Halsey arrived donning black ensembles accessorised in different ways. H.E.R. and Japanese Breakfast added shades of yellow to the best-dressed looks.

Looking ‘smooth like butter,’ Korean pop band BTS were spotted in brown, blue and white Louis Vuitton suits. Host Trevor Noah chose a Gucci suit for his red carpet appearance.

Here are all the best red carpet looks from Grammys 2022

Justin Bieber in Balenciaga and Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

Hailey and Justin Bieber
Image: Courtesy Amy Sussman/Getty Images

BTS in Louis Vuitton

BTS
(L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope. Image: Courtesy Angela Weiss/AFP

Lady Gaga in Armani Prive paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels

Lady Gaga
Image: Courtesy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa in Versace

Dua Lipa
Image: Courtesy Angela Weiss/AFP

Megan Thee Stallion in Roberto Cavalli

Megan Thee Stallion
Image: Courtesy Angela Weiss/AFP

Billie Eilish in Rick Owens

Billie Eilish
Image: Courtesy Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood

Olivia Rodrigo
Image: Courtesy Angela Weiss/AFP

Halsey in Pressiat

Halsey
Image: Courtesy Angela Weiss/AFP

Japanese Breakfast in Valentino

Japanese Breakfast
Michelle Zauner. Image: Courtesy Angela Weiss/AFP

H.E.R. in Dundas

H.E.R.
Image: Courtesy Angela Weiss/AFP

Jack Harlow (L) in Givenchy and Lil Nas X in Balmain

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X
Image: Courtesy Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Doja Cat in Atelier Versace

Gramms 2022 red carpet: Doja Cat
Image: Courtesy Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

St. Vincent in Gucci

Gramms 2022 red carpet: St. Vincent
Image: Courtesy Angela Weiss/AFP

 Trevor Noah in Gucci

Gramms 2022 red carpet: Tevero Noah
Image: Courtesy Angela Weiss/AFP

Saweetie in Valentino

Gramms 2022 red carpet: Saweetie
Image: Courtesy Angela Weiss/AFP
Divya Jain
