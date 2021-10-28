Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru, Pune: A guide to the best Halloween parties in India

Oh my gourd-ness, it’s finally Halloween! Now’s your time to shine because the season of spook has arrived, and so have the coolest events in India. So dress up in your best Halloween fit and head out to trick-n-treat yo’self. Here’s a list of the best Halloween events in India for this year.

The best Halloween parties to India 2021

The Game Palacio, Mumbai, is having a Squid Game-themed Halloween party this year. The event will feature servers dressed in Squid Game jumpsuits, Squid Game’s triangle-circle-square cards and stamps, pink coffins, and the iconic 12 ft. doll. The decor will transport you not only to a Halloween-friendly nightclub vibe but also to the scene of the crime at Squid Game. There will be games to be played and many things to win, including rounds of shots! There will be plenty of surprises in the food as well.

Get ready for the venue’s biggest Halloween party yet (and possibly Delhi’s as well) with incredible production and an unrivalled vibe. On Saturday, October 30, at Auro Kitchen & Bar, Hallo-scream with two of India’s biggest Techno exports – Odd Recordings boss, Arjun Vagale, and Qilla Records boss, Kohra – will headline the biggest Halloween in Delhi. Have a gourd of a time!

Spook up for the spookiest Trick or Techno fest in Goa! Dance under the stars with demons. Witness the Dance Of The Dead! Be a part of the forbidden music rituals. When the moon laughs and black cats are seen people with dark souls ride into the underground where we feel free to bring ’Hell on Earth’ this Halloween. So, grab your friends and boo because it’s time to have some skele-fun.

Here for the boos? A treat for all your senses awaits! Music, laughter, good vibes, gourmet food, beautiful cocktails and happy humans, all under one roof at Casa Bacardi Halloween with Lee Ann Roberts. We guarantee this party will be an unforgettable and fangtastic experience.

The Irish might have been partying for centuries, but we all know that India throws some of the best parties and events around the world. Have a spook-tacular Halloween with a very special spooky Halloween edition of Flypside with Ma Faiza this Sunday 31. The entire AQUA pool-side will be turned into a massive haunted mansion with the best props and decor. So don’t forget your very best weird and wonderful, spooky, and most colourful costumes you could imagine.

The Legendary Halloween Night returns! Held on October 31, House of Horrors feat The Spindoctor, Yung Maddy and DJ Chandan will be a perfect adventure for you this Halloween. So, bring your friends and family, have a howling good time eating, drinking, and scaring all night. Hands-down this is THE place to be on Halloween.

Witcha up to this Halloween? Here is a festival that is really for everyone. Anyone willing to make their Halloween a notch higher is welcome to join the fun at this light-hearted Halloween celebration featuring MadStarBase & Karonik. It’s pretty much the most joyous and inclusive Halloween party around. So, join in with your friends and family ‘cause it’s time to lift your spirits!

