Are you looking for a fun Halloween party to celebrate? Check out these recommendations

Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31. The season of spook, as it marks, comes complete with costume parties, trick-or-treats, horror stories, and a delicious feast. So, if you’re wanting to celebrate and party hard, here are some places you can hit up for a Halloween event this year.

What is a Halloween party?

Halloween is a Western holiday observed on October 31 each year. An abbreviation of ‘All Hallows’ Eve’, the day marks the eve of the feast of All Saints. On Halloween, several people host parties, decorate their homes with spooky themes and make a fun holiday out of it. Among children, Halloween is equally popular, as they dress up to go trick-or-treating for candies and various other treats across homes in their neighbourhood.

Why is Halloween celebrated?

It is believed that on the Celtic festival of Samhain, which fell on November 1, souls of the dead returned to their homes. People dressed up in costumes and lit bonfires to ward off these spirits, and this is how the idea of dressing up for the day originated.

It was, however, much later that All Saint Day was created – originally on May 13, which was shifted to November 1 a century later. Thus, the day before, ie October 31, began to be known as Halloween. On the day, people dressed up in their spooky best, turning into goblins, witches, show characters and even fruits and vegetables.

The holiday also marks the end of the summer and its bountiful harvest, and thus, several fall festivals began to have Halloween themes turning Halloween into a festival that celebrates fall and the upcoming winters. Festivities apart, the day also marks a huge number of candy sales, especially in the Western world.

If you want to celebrate Halloween at home, the process is fairly simple. Simply deck up your home, ask guests to turn up in costume, and have loads of Halloween-themed food and beverages around. Set out a bowl of candy for the visitors, and you’re good to go!

Check out some Halloween parties in India

AnnaMaya’s Halloween brunch, Delhi

Celebrating the festivities is Andaz Delhi’s restaurant, AnnaMaya. The restaurant is offering a specially curated Halloween menu, complete with yummy (and spooky) treats. From bite-sized aranchini balls (to imitate eyeballs) to a Blood Shot Devilled Eggs salad and other spooky treats, there’s something for everyone.

When: October 30, 2022

Where: AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi Aerocity

Time: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Price: Starts at Rs 2,950 (plus taxes)

Halloween Night @FIVE MAD MEN, Kolkata

Kolkata, get ready for some spooky fun at Five mad Men’s Halloween bash! Dress in your best (and most gruesome) costume, and groove to the music by DJ BURN and ADRICK. What’s more, this Halloween bash comes complete with fun competitions such as a beer chugging challenge, Best Dressed Zombies and a lot more!

When: October 29, 2022

Where: 1st Floor, Omega Building, Bengal Intelligent Park Ltd, Block EP & GP Sector – V Saltlake Electronic Complex, GP Block, Sector V, Bidhannagar, Kolkata

Time: 7:30 pm onwards

Price: Rs 1,000

Get your tickets here.

Halloween Party at Ten Twisters, Jaipur

This Halloween, indulge yourself in a delicious feast of a lifetime. Head to Ten Twisters and dine in for a delicious barbecue buffet, featuring an array of starters, main course and desserts.

When: October 31, 2022

Where: 4th Floor, The Landmark, Ahinsa Cir, Panch Batti, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Ticket Price: Rs 499 onwards

Get your tickets here.

Halloween Edition 1, Gurugram

Halloween Edition is here for your winter shopping needs. The luxury exhibition will feature designers, jewellery and gourmet food, showcasing the latest trends and allowing you to make the most of your day out.

When: October 30, 2022

Where: M3M Golf Estate, Club Elevate, Gurugram

Time: 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Ticket Price: Entry free

Halloween Weekend, Multi-city

Get ready for the Swiggy SteppinOut The Big Bender Halloween edition – events across the country that will make you groove to the music. Several artistes will perform across the country, and the events will feature boozy concoctions, delicious eats and hoard of other fun things.

Click here to know more.

All images: Brands; Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of David Menidrey/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.