Here’s how long-distance couples can make the most of their virtual V-Day

Thanks to the digital age, long-distancing isn’t that difficult anymore. Especially when the whole world has been reeling with ‘cabin fever’. And with things opening up, if you still can’t be with your Valentine this year, don’t fret because there are virtual ways of connecting with your partner now via fun activities such as online bake-offs, gaming, virtual tours, and more.

How to spend a virtual Valentine’s Day

Watch a virtual concert together

With the ongoing pandemic, the entire world has gone virtual. But people in long-distance relationships have been mastering the art of being virtual forever! With plenty of concerts going virtual too, this Valentine’s, find one that you both like and immerse in the experience.

Here are some of the best upcoming virtual concerts that you can be a part of along with your date:

Promisingly Wholesome with Osho Jain on Mingout – February 11, 2022, 9:00 pm onwards

Love Above All ft.Harshveer Jain, Hanita Bhambri & Sagar Verma on Mingout – February 14, 2022, 9:00 pm onwards

Enigma- The Live Performance – Where you can watch all your favourite artist jam- February 12, 10:00 pm onwards

Attend a wine-making class together

No date is complete without a glass of wine. Spend your virtual Valentine’s Day by making your own wine at home! There are plenty of free and paid courses and workshops that take you through the art of winemaking. This could be a fun and educational activity for you and your partner this Valentine’s. Wine & Spirits Academy offers some of the best wine-making courses you can sign up for.

Tour the most famous museums across the world

Museums are the window to history. Extra points if either of you is a history buff. But even if you are not, taking a virtual tour of the most famous museums across the world is such a thrill in itself. Let’s take a look at some of the best museum tours you can take right now.

The Albertina Museum in Vienna.

Benaki Museum in Athens

The Dalí Theatre-Museum in Figueres, Spain

Galleria dell’Accademia in Florence, Italy

Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia

Connect via online gaming

Gaming together is a rather underrated love language. You can level up in the game and life together while keeping it fun. We would 10/10 recommend this for a virtual Valentine’s date this year if you want to give mushy stuff a break. Some of the best video games that couples can play together are Don’t Starve Together, League of Legends, Diablo III, Rayman Legends, Stardew Valley, and so many more. Do your research to find out what you like the best for yourselves and let the gaming begin!

Kick off a bake-off with bae

If you are dessert enthusiasts with a massive sweet tooth, this is the perfect way to spend your Valentine’s Day. Learn to make your favourite desserts together. In fact, you can attend the workshop together before February 14, and on that day, you can do a bake-off and see who nails the recipe and comes up with the near-perfect dessert.

Cozymeal offers the best classes for long-distance couples. Zingerman’s Bakehouse is another great option if you want to master the art of pastries.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram; hero image: Courtesy Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema