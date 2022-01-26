Here’s how you can spend a relaxed Republic Day at home this year

This Republic Day will be a quiet one, with no big gatherings and limited guests even at the parade. If you’re also looking to spend with your loved ones, here’s how you can celebrate Republic Day at home and indulge in some nationalist spirit.

Republic Day brings about a feeling of patriotism and deep respect for the country’s constitution. On 26 January each year, the day is celebrated with a parade at Rajpath, New Delhi, and a televised address to the nation, along with other activities. For many, the highlight of the day has been celebrating by watching the parade live or celebrating in events organised by housing societies and colonies. But this year, festivities seem bleak due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron threat. However, this should not stop you from celebrating the day with your loved ones at home. And here’s how you can do just that.

Celebrate Republic Day at home

Cook a simple meal with local ingredients

Nothing can be better than connecting with your roots, and the feeling of love for the motherland only intensifies it. If you’re a kitchen gardener, be sure to incorporate some of the food that you grow into your meals for the day. Use fresh fruits and seasonal vegetables, along with local fats such as makkhan, ghee and mustard or groundnut oil, and dish up a hearty, healthy, wholesome meal. You can also give basic recipes a tricolour twist by dyeing your idli dosa batter orange with carrots, beetroot and turmeric or mixing these colours into your paratha dough.

Watch the parade on TV

If watching the Republic Day parade at Rajpath has been a part of your Republic Day festivities, you may miss the experience this year because of the limited gathering and the COVID-19 pandemic. But don’t worry. Make the parade a family event by watching it on TV with everyone as you indulge in the wholesome breakfast and tea!

Go on a virtual tour of the Parliament Museum

Another fun activity to celebrate Republic Day at home is to go on a virtual tour of the Parliament Museum, or the other museums in India. Appreciate Indian art by going through the virtual galleries of NGMA and the National Museum.

Watch Shyam Benegal’s Samvidhaan

The 10-part TV series by Shyam Benegal talks about the constitution and takes viewers through the debates that took place before the constitution came into being. It’s a great show for anyone who wants to learn more about how the book came into being, the rules, legislations and rights that went into it, and more.

Dress in some Khadi

It’s no news that one of the ways Mahatma Gandhi practised making handspun cloth, aka khadi, an integral part of the Swadeshi movement. This was a way to reject the British mill-produced cloth and practice self-reliance while promoting rural employment. So, this Republic Day, pay homage to the Father of the Nation by donning your favourite Khadi dress or kurta, and pairing it with a simple shawl if you live in regions that are colder this time of the year.

Curate a music playlist

Every Republic Day or Independence Day function has a few songs which are always played – Des Rangila, Sabse Aage Honge Hindustani, and more. So, mix some newer tracks such as Teri Mitti, Ae Watan, Watan and more, and let them play in the background as you indulge in chai par charcha with your family.

Read a book on India celebrate Republic Day at home

Celebrate Republic Day at home by picking up a book that explains why the day came into being, such as the Republic of Rhetoric or How India Became Democratic. Another good text to read on the day is The Annihilation of Caste by BR Ambedkar and Gandhi’s response to the same.

