Different cities, same vibe: How 9 Indian states celebrate Durga Puja

Durga Puja and Navratri are similar festivals celebrated in different ways across the nation. Both festivals signify the removal of darkness and the triumph of good over evil.

Although Navratri revolves around worshipping various forms of Goddess Durga, it is a nine-day celebration of Lord Rama’s win over Lankan demon king Ravana. On the other hand, Durga Puja marks the victory of the Goddess over the demon Mahishasur. Moreover, Durga Puja is majorly celebrated in the East, while Navratri is mostly seen in other parts of the country. Additionally, the ways to worship Goddess Durga also differ — while some devotees prefer to feast, others fast.

This year, Navratri will begin on 7 October and end on the 15th of the same month. Meanwhile, Durga Puja will be celebrated from 11 to 15 October. Marking the end of the festivities, Dussehra or Vijayadashami falls on 15 October.

As the festive season draws closer, the streets of various cities are decked up to welcome the divine in all her glory and the enthusiasm and positivity of the people.

Be it stage and pandal decorations, planning cultural fests, dancing the night away or preparing elaborate meals for devotees, all become a part of the festivities that lead to worshipping the goddess. In some states, the idol of Goddess Durga is immersed in water on the 10th day, while others celebrate Dussehra by burning the effigies of demons like Ravana, Kumbhkarana and Meghanada.

Here’s how different Indian states celebrate Durga Puja and pay obeisance to the goddess.