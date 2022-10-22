India vs Pakistan: Throwback to a few significant moments between the arch-rivals

With just one day to go for the India vs Pakistan T20 match, there’s both excitement and nervousness. The adrenaline is so high that fans are already making predictions. Indian fans are already expecting a win this time after last year’s T20 World Cup debacle, where the Men in Blue had failed to reach the semi-finals.

This year’s T20 World Cup tournament is being held in ‘land down under’, that is, Australia. The Indian Cricket Team will play their first match in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. For the unversed, India is part of group 2 in the tournament. Other Cricket teams like Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh are also in the same pool. As we gear up for this year’s match between the two arch-rivals, let’s delve into some of the exceptional moments between the two Cricket teams.

We’re here at the MCG for our first training session ahead of #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/S7QRQ8G21K — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2022

India vs Pakistan: Eminent moments

Centurion, 2003

Remember Sachin Tendulkar smashing 98 off 75 balls? Well, that was one of the highlights but the one that took away the cake was the clash between the Master Blaster and Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar. Akhtar’s eye-catching uppercut in the second over is hard to forget and every cricket enthusiast remembers it till date.

Multan, 2004

Multan was all about Virender Sehwag smashing hits and paving for India’s victory in the series. Let me jog your memory a bit. Sehwag scored 309 runs and that made for superb innings. A quick trivia – Sehwag was also the first Indian to score a triple century in the test matches. Along with Sehwag, Sachin too contributed his fair share in winning the series.

Durban, 2007

This was the year when India got its gem. You know who we are talking about – it’s none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Who can forget the nerve-racking moment after both the teams scored 141 runs in 20 overs and it was time for the famous bowl-out challenge. Of course, India ended up winning it as Virender Sehwag, Robin Uthappa and Harbhajan Singh hit the stumps.

Johannesburg, 2007

One of the most-tense matches of all times – India’s win against Pakistan in this ICC tournament was hailed big time. Most importantly, it was India’s first-ever T20 World Cup. Pakistan lost the match by five runs after Pak cricketer Misbah scooped the third ball high, right into the hands of S Sreesanth at short fine leg.

The Oval, 2017

Both India and Pakistan locked horns in the final tournament at the Oval in the 2017 Champions Trophy. As fate would have it, this time India lost to Pakistan. This was one of the huge disappointments for the Indian Cricket fans perhaps. Pak scored a total of 338 runs and sealed their victory. As a result, India lost the ICC tournament by a huge margin. Indian Cricket fans deem this as one of the worst matches of all times.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Twitter