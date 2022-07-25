PV Sindhu to Neeraj chopra: Look out for these athletes at Commonwealth Games 2022

Birmingham, England is all set to host the Commonwealth Games 2022 from 28 July to 8 August. Held every four years, the games provide a revered global platform to sportspersons from all the commonwealth nations who contend for one of the highest sporting glories and accolades. With just days left for the Birmingham Games 2022, all eyes are set on the top contenders.

With ace Olympic medal winners and World Champions across various disciplines and fields, India is considered a major competition at the CWG 2022. The Indian Olympic Association has announced a CWG contingent of 322 heads. Out of these, 215 are competing athletes, while the rest 107 are official and support staff.

Here, we look at some of the Indian athletes that are expected to perform well at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Top athletes to watch at Commonwealth Games 2022

Neeraj Chopra

Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is on a roll. Chopra has created history by clinching the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships. He also broke his own National Record at the Stockholm Diamond League recently. Chopra had bagged the gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. He will definitelt be looking to defend his title this year.

Hima Das

Hima Das made a thrilling comeback last week when she won the gold at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships 2022. Das clocked her personal best in the women’s 100m for the second time, which got her the gold. She will be putting her best foot forward at the 200-metre event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 2022. Also known as Dhing Express, the sprinter is the current national record holder in the 400m category, with a timing of 50.79 seconds.

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu has always managed to make India proud at big tournaments. The ace shuttler will be eyeing another medal finish at the Commonwealth Games. She recently won the Singapore Open Super 500. Sindhu managed to reach the finals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but couldn’t win the gold. This time, the former World Champion shuttler would look forward to a gold.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has won medals at Commonwealth Games twice. She is the reigning champion in weightlifting. The Olympic silver medallist will be eyeing her third Commonwealth medal. She won the silver at the 2014 Glasgow Games and a gold at the 2018 games. Chanu will aim to defend her title at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.



Bajrang Punia

Wrestler Bajrang Punia continues to be one of the favourite athletes in India today. He won the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year. He will defend his 2018 Commonwealth title in Birmingham. He won a gold medal in the men’s freestyle 65kg category at the Gold Coast Games and a silver at the Glasgow Games. The 28-year-old will be eager to keep his title.

Murli Sreeshankar

A national record holder, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar is one of the most promising Indian athletes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He reached the finals of the World Athletics Championships, finishing seventh. The 23-year-old is all set to make his debut at the Commonwealth Games.

Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat Zareen joined the league of boxers like the legendary MC Mary Kom and Sarita Devi and became the fifth Indian woman to bag a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships. At Birmingham, she will aim for her first Commonwealth Games medal. Born to former footballer and cricketer Mohammad Jameel in Nizamabad, Telangana, Zareen was only 14 when she won the World Youth Boxing Championship.

Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Popular badminton duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will try to live up to the high hopes Indian sports lovers have for them. They recently won the Thomas Cup. The duo had bagged the silver medal at the last Commonwealth Games. They will aim for the yellow metal this time.

