Indian hockey star PR Sreejesh wins World Games Athlete Of The Year Award

It’s a Chak De moment for veteran Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

The athlete has become the second Indian to receive the prestigious World Games Athlete Of The Year 2021 award. Sreejesh has won the award for his incredible performances on the field during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Last year, Indian Women’s Hockey team captain Rani Rampal had won the award for her match-winning performances during 2019.

The World Games are multi-sports games held every four years with the support of the International Olympic Committee. The next edition of the games will be held this year in Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

PR Sreejesh receives the prestigious World Games Athlete Of The Year

The World Games’ official Twitter handle shared the news about Sreejesh’s achievement with their followers. It said that Sreejesh played an important role in the historic bronze medal win of the Indian Hockey team. “Sreejesh helped India claim bronze at the 2020 Olympics – their 1st Olympic hockey medal in 41 years. He is admired for his sportsmanship, kindness, and desire to make the world a better place. You’ll learn more about the true team player in the days to come,” the tweet said.

The veteran hockey star took to his social media accounts to show his gratitude for the award. He said that it was a great honour for him to receive the award. He thanked the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for nominating him. Sreejesh also thanked the Indian hockey team and Hockey India for their support. “During this beautiful occasion, I would like to thank you all for taking your precious time to cast your vote for me, as it would have never happened without your support,” the athlete wrote.

The former Indian captain was nominated alongside Italian wushu player Michele Giordano and Spanish sport climber Alberto Ginés López. The award is given on the basis of votes received by sports lovers from across the globe. Sreejesh got the love of as many as 1,27,647 fans, thus winning the accolade. While Giordano received 52,046 votes, Lopez accumulated 67, 428 votes.

Last year, Sreejesh was also honoured with the Goalkeeper of the year award for 2021 at the FIH Stars Awards, held in October. The 33-year-old player had joined the Indian hockey team in 2006 during the South Asian Games in Colombo. Since then, he has been an integral part of the team and has played a pivotal role in crafting some of India’s most memorable wins.

One of Sreejesh’s most memorable performances was in 2011 when he saved two penalty strokes against arch-rivals Pakistan during the Asian Champions Trophy final, held in China. Sreejesh was also a part of the team that represented India at the 2012 London Olympics and the World Cup in 2014.

Sreejesh also played a crucial role during the finals of the 2014 Asian Games by saving two goals against Pakistan. He was the captain of the team during the 2016 Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy. The veteran player helped the team in reaching the quarterfinals at the 2016 Olympics. He has played 244 international matches to date.

Last year, Sreejesh joined Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. During the show, Sreejesh’s inspiring journey had left host and superstar Amitabh Bachchan extremely proud and moist-eyed.

