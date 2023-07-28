facebook
Why visiting the Infinity Mirror Room is a must for Mumbaikars this weekend
Culture
28 Jul 2023

Why visiting the Infinity Mirror Room is a must for Mumbaikars this weekend

Ananya Swaroop

The monsoons have arrived in the city, and let’s admit it — everything is a mess. From everyday red alerts to weak wifi signals, there’s very less one can do to take a break from work. However, a new installation at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) called the Infinity Mirrored Room by Yayoi Kusama is something that you can check out this weekend.

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is a master of her craft, and this installation is one crazy example of her fantastic craftwork. The Infinity Mirrored Room ― The Eternally Infinite Light of the Universe Illuminating the Quest for Truth 2020 is part of the ‘Infinity Mirrored Rooms’ series that was started by her in 1965. Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room is one of the largest installations created by artists and is pretty famous around the world, and the Ambanis have finally brought it to India as well. Here’s what you can expect inside the infinity mirrored room.

Infinity Mirror Room by Yayoi Kusama: Explore the room-size installation the right way

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc.india)

The Infinity Mirror Room is a beautiful visual experience that you should not miss. These installations are so popular across the globe that they are almost pre-booked and sold out quickly in every museum and art exhibition that the installation has travelled to in the past.

Location: NMACC, L2, Concourse Area
Timing: 11:45 am – 07:15 pm
Duration of the show: 1 minute
Ticket price: INR 100

What will you get to see?

The mirror-panelled room is illuminated with hundreds of LED lights that are positioned at different heights from the ceiling. The lights glimmer with an on-and-off effect that produces a rhythmic illumination. Since the lights never remain constant, it creates a world of infinite, enchanting optical illusions.

For more details, visit the official website here.

Immerse in Yayoi Kusama’s world

The mesmerising artwork is part of a permanent art collection at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. If you wish to explore more artwork by Yayoi Kusama, then NMACC is just the right place for it. Find Kusama’s famed Clouds installation at the venue as well. It is a public art installation of 90 organically shaped stainless-steel clouds. Besides these two installations, the Centre has nine other unique installations staged across the concourses.

Hero Image: Courtesy NMACC official website; Feature Image: Courtesy NMACC/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: How much does an infinity room cost?

Answer: They could cost around USD 1 million (INR 8 crore approximately).

Question: What is the meaning of infinity rooms?

Answer: It is an immersive art installation that produces a repetitive illusion through the use of lights and mirrors.

Question: How long does it take to see Infinity Rooms?

Answer: It can take upto 45 seconds to 1 minute.

Question: How long can you stay in infinity room?

Answer: You can stay for as long as a minute. Many art installations do not allow re-entry or booking of two slots in the same day.

Question: How do infinity mirrors work?

Answer: The light bounces or passes through mirrors depending on the kind of reflective surfaces of the mirrors. This effect creates an optical illusion.

Art Exhibition Yayoi Kusama Mumbai best Mumbai exhibitions NMACC
Why visiting the Infinity Mirror Room is a must for Mumbaikars this weekend

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
