Why visiting the Infinity Mirror Room is a must for Mumbaikars this weekend

The monsoons have arrived in the city, and let’s admit it — everything is a mess. From everyday red alerts to weak wifi signals, there’s very less one can do to take a break from work. However, a new installation at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) called the Infinity Mirrored Room by Yayoi Kusama is something that you can check out this weekend.

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is a master of her craft, and this installation is one crazy example of her fantastic craftwork. The Infinity Mirrored Room ― The Eternally Infinite Light of the Universe Illuminating the Quest for Truth 2020 is part of the ‘Infinity Mirrored Rooms’ series that was started by her in 1965. Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room is one of the largest installations created by artists and is pretty famous around the world, and the Ambanis have finally brought it to India as well. Here’s what you can expect inside the infinity mirrored room.

Infinity Mirror Room by Yayoi Kusama: Explore the room-size installation the right way

The Infinity Mirror Room is a beautiful visual experience that you should not miss. These installations are so popular across the globe that they are almost pre-booked and sold out quickly in every museum and art exhibition that the installation has travelled to in the past.

Location: NMACC, L2, Concourse Area

Timing: 11:45 am – 07:15 pm

Duration of the show: 1 minute

Ticket price: INR 100

What will you get to see?

The mirror-panelled room is illuminated with hundreds of LED lights that are positioned at different heights from the ceiling. The lights glimmer with an on-and-off effect that produces a rhythmic illumination. Since the lights never remain constant, it creates a world of infinite, enchanting optical illusions.

Immerse in Yayoi Kusama’s world

The mesmerising artwork is part of a permanent art collection at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. If you wish to explore more artwork by Yayoi Kusama, then NMACC is just the right place for it. Find Kusama’s famed Clouds installation at the venue as well. It is a public art installation of 90 organically shaped stainless-steel clouds. Besides these two installations, the Centre has nine other unique installations staged across the concourses.

Hero Image: Courtesy NMACC official website; Feature Image: Courtesy NMACC/Instagram