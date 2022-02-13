IPL 2022 Auctions: Here are the most expensive players of this season

The auctions for the Indian Premier League 2022 began on Saturday in Bengaluru. As many as 590 players, including the biggest names in cricket, went under the hammer of 10 IPL franchises on the first day of the mega event. Of these, 370 players are Indians, and the remaining 220 are overseas players.

The auctions took an unfortunate turn as Veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed during the first session. Kolkata Knight Riders’ owner Aryan Khan was seen rushing towards the stage to help Edmeades, after which the live telecast was stopped. The auctions resumed after a short while as popular sports presenter Charu Sharma took charge as the auctioneer. Shikhar Dhawan became the first player to be sold as Punjab Kings bought him for Rs 8.25 crore.

Most expensive players of IPL 2022

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is back in Mumbai Indians.

The left-handed batter is the most expensive player in the auctions so far. Kishan was secured by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs. 15.25 Cr. The player managed to meet the expectations of his fans, who had been trending him on Twitter a week before the auctions.

Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings retained Chahar for Rs 14 Cr, making him the second-most expensive player in the auctions so far. The right-arm medium-fast pacer got bids from Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, but his original team Chennai managed to secure him eventually.

Shreyas Iyer

Iyer was bought for a generous price of Rs. 12.25 Cr by Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders. The right-handed batter and right-arm leg-break bowler shared a video after the bidding and said that he was looking forward to working with the “Galaxy of Knights.”

Shardul Thakur

Delhi Capitals fans are you happy to have Shardul in your team?

After a lengthy bidding war, Delhi Capitals procured Thakur for Rs. 10.75 Cr. The pacer drew interest from Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Titans. The pacer was a part of Chennai Superkings and this will be his first outing with the blue army.

Harshal Patel

Patel returned to Royal Challengers Bangalore, who spent Rs. 10.75 Cr to retain the right-arm fast-medium bowler. He had a base price of Rs. 2 Cr and invited keen interest from Sunrisers Hyderabad as well. The bowler had won the Purple Cap in the last season of IPL.

Wanindu Hasaranga

The most expensive Sri Lankan player in IPL auction history! Sold to RCB for $1.43 million and he's still 24-years old. What an incredible rise for Wanindu Hasaranga

The Srilankan cricketer was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore after a tough bidding fight. Hasaranga was sold for Rs. 10.75 Cr. Apart from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings also showed their interest in the batter.

Lockie Ferguson

Gujarat Titans, one of the new teams, bought the New Zealand bowler for Rs. 10 Cr. Ferguson was a member of Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous season of IPL. He had a base price of Rs. 2 Cr.

Prasidh Krishna

Onwards and Upwards

Krishna has been in top form lately. He was awarded the Player of the Series award at the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies. He has been picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 10 Cr.

Avesh Khan

Khan made history by becoming the most expensive uncapped player ever in IPL. The bowler was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs.10 Cr. The Indore lad was a part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the last season of the IPL.