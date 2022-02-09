IPL Auctions 2022: 5 U19 players from India that bidders will be eyeing

It’s been a great World Cup for the Boys in Blue. Some of them will be looking forward to excelling at the much-awaited Indian Premier League, 2022. While eight players from the World Cup-winning India-U19 squad are not eligible for the auctions this season, those who are would give top IPL players a run for their money.

The IPL Mega auctions will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. You can watch the event live on the Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar. 10 teams will participate in the tournament this season, with Lucknow and Ahmedabad being the new joinees.

These 5 U19 Players are set to start a bidding war at the IPL2022 Auctions

Raj Angad Bawa

Bawa has become a household name already. The bowling all-rounder was the Player of the Match in the World Cup final against England. He comes from a family of sporting legends. The youngster’s grandfather Tarlochan Singh Bawa was a part of the Indian Hockey team that won Gold at the 1948 Olympics. Bawa is a right-arm medium pacer and holds his bat left-handed. He was the second-highest run-scorer and third-highest wicket-taker for India in the World Cup.

Yash Dhull

The young lad from Delhi is the proud captain of India Under 19. His impressive ton in the semi-finals against Australia cruised India to the World Cup finals. Dhull signalled his arrival with an innings of 82 runs in the first match of the tournament. He has also captained the Under 16 team of Delhi and came into the limelight with his performances in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and Challenger Trophy. His base price at the auction has been kept at Rs 20 lakhs.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

According to former cricketer and commentator Akash Chopra, Hangargekar could be one of the most expensive players at the IPL auctions. The medium-pacer from Maharashtra is also amazing with the bat. The hard hitter is known for his big shots. His all-round abilities are sure to garner attention from the bidders. He performed exceptionally well at the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year. He also hit a record 16 sixes and took 19 wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Vicky Ostwal

One of the most consistent players in the Under-19 squad, Ostwal left a mark in the very first match at the World Cup with a commendable fifer against South Africa. He went on to become India’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 scalps in five matches. The left-arm spinner was also adjudged as the Man of the Match in the U19 Asia Cup final. Franchises, who are looking forward to adding some strength to their bowling line-up would bet big on Ostwal.

Harnoor Singh

The left-handed batsman from Jalandhar has emerged as a new ray of hope for Indian cricket. Singh became the highest run-scorer for India at the U19 Asia Cup held in UAE and went on to become the Player of the Series. He scored a century in a practice match against Australia at the U19 World Cup, but it was his spectacular innings of 88 runs against Ireland that brought him fame. The southpaw also impressed everyone with his performance at the U19 Challenger Trophy, where he scored three tons.

