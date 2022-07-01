Jazz up your social calendar for July with these exciting events across India

Between a quirky pop up offering all things dessert and a one-of-a-kind celebration of beer – there’s no room for boredom this month. Strap on for a lively July with these events in India.

Look past the dinner-and-movie routine this month by heading to a set of curated events instead. We’re talking eclectic affairs with cocktails, desserts, artwork, and quick bites, with groovy music to boot. Get your planners out, you’re going to want to pencil in these events in July that are a must-attend.

Gear up for an fun July with these events across India

Gin Lane Takeover with Greater Than, New Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fig & maple (@figandmapledelhi)

There’s no denying that the gin revolution currently sweeping the country is here to stay. Leading the pack is Greater Than – reportedly India’s only homegrown London Dry gin – followed by Hapusa, both of which have reimagined the craft gin space. This Friday night will see the brands take over Fig and Maple for their spin on William Hogarth’s iconic artwork ‘Gin Lane.’ This includes a quick look at the history of gin, its depiction in the 1700s, and how it came to be one of the most popular spirits today. Come for the cocktails, stay for the engaging history.

When: July 1

The Nouvelle Indian Fare, Gurugram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahuja Residences (@ahuja_residences)



Chef Richa Johri’s one-of-a-kind pop up – The Nouvelle Indian Fare – promises to present diners a fun, contemporary interpretation of classic yet underrated dishes from different parts of India. On the menu are delicacies like tandoori broccoli crumble and Nizami anda, truffle nimona curry, Kutchi style bharwan salan mirchi, and more! End a meal on a sweet note with a lychee and tender coconut shrikhand with gondhoraj lime, phalsa compote, nutty milk crumbles, and candied pecans. Head on over to Cafe Breeze at Hotel AIR by Ahuja Residences in Gurugram for a bite.

When: July 2

Ice Cream Social 4.0, New Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DLF Promenade (@dlfpromenade)



Rain or shine, you can’t go wrong with dessert! Satiating all your sugar cravings, DLF Promenade Vasant Kunj will host the Ice Cream Social 4.0. On offer are decadent options like bubble teas from GotTea, waffles and pancakes from The Waffle Co., frozen yoghurt from Go Fro, gelatos from Cookie and Creme, freshly-made live cakes from Fleurons Bakery, and more! Not to mention, there’s plenty of ice cream to go around as well.

When: July 2 and July 3.

7-Course Degustation Pop-Up With MasterChef’s Sashi Cheliah, New Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World On A Plate (@world_onaplate)

In association with World On A Plate, MasterChef Australia Season 10 winner Sashi Cheliah is introducing India to the flavours of Singapore and Malaysia. On offer is a seven-course degustation menu that’s gone up across three kitchens of The Leela in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR. On offer are well-crafted, gourmet street-food delicacies that have robust flavours. Expect to see plenty of experimental cooking, modern platings, and small serves. Each of his pop-ups have sold out quite quickly so be sure to get your registrations in early for The Leela Palace New Delhi for this weekend.

When: July 2 and July 3

Sundowner Pool Bash, New Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE Park New Delhi (@theparknewdelhi)



This Sunday has an array of heady cocktails in store, if you’re at the Sundowner Pool Bash at The Park Hotel. In association with Aperol and The Cocktail Explorer Fest, the event will feature brands like SKYY Vodka, Bulldog, and Cinzano. Stirred into sweet and spicy cocktails by the industry’s finest mixologists, your taste buds are sure to be tantalised. That’s not all, you could also sign up for masterclasses by these cocktail connoisseurs. Combine that with a breezy poolside seating, mouthwatering canapes, groovy tunes, and stunning sights of the sunset and you’ve got yourself the perfect way to wrap up the week.

When: July 3

Beered Up Fest, New Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beered Up Festival (@beeredupfest)

Touted to be the first-ever experiential beer festival, this is a celebration of all things brewed. Expect mouth-watering food and a range of the most unique beers on tap. All this, with a lineup of popular artists like Rashmeet Kaur, Suzonn, Rohit Nigam, Vismay Patel, Abhishek Bakhshi, Mitraz, Sanam Malik, Raman Negi, and Justh . The event will take place at DLF Promenade Mall.

When: July 23 and 24

Cocktail Week, Gurgaon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cocktail Week Gurgaon 2022 (@cocktailweekindia)



Following on the heels of cocktail-led events this month, The Cocktail Week Gurgaon Edition at Horizon Plaza promises scrumptious grub and smooth cocktails with a side of live music. The event is divided into six zones, each with its own experiential elements to discover. These include the bar experience zone with a host of cocktail pop-ups by Jimmy’s Cocktails and Bacardi and the Workshop Zone which features masterclasses by brand ambassadors. Also around, the shopaholic’s paradise Market Zone, the bustling face-painting-beer-pong destination Activity Zone, the cloud kitchen and food space Chill Zone, and the Music Experience Zone with a host of the most popular Indian rappers, bands, and DJs. That’s not all, you could also pop by a photo booth while there.

When: July 23 and July 24.

Feature and hero image: Courtesy Unsplash