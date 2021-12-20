Jingle all the way to these places hosting special Christmas menus in Mumbai

Are you looking to indulge in some delicious and authentic Christmas meals and desserts? Look no further as we have made a list of places hosting special Christmas menus.

The festival of joy and jolly is closer than you know it, and there’s no doubt everyone is eager for it. Christmas is just a week away, but restaurants and patisseries have already started special Christmas menus, inviting everyone to dig in some mouth-watering meals. If you’re still scrambling to see where to get the best Christmassy food, don’t worry, we have got your back. Saving the time you’d take to search for places, use it to spend some extra time at these places hosting special Christmas menus instead.

These places range from dessert bars to patisseries to restaurants serving food, desserts and beverages, all with the hint of Christmas. Visit these places with your loved ones or friends, and enjoy a delightfully hearty meal.

10 Places hosting special Christmas menus in Mumbai:

Monèr Bistro & Dessert Bar’s hosting a special Christmas Menu with some wholesome Christmas delights including a Gingerbread DIY Kit, the ideal way to dive into the holiday season. The menu also includes a hot chocolate mix, marshmallows, sugar cookies, white chocolate barks, and Gingerbread pound cake. They also have the traditional Bûche de Noël, a decorative yule log in two different ways. The Bûche de Noël Santa is made with Berry Mousse, Chocolate Ganache, Berry compote, Joconde Biscuit, and the Bûche de Noël Frost is infused with Mascarpone mousse, gingerbread biscuit, Poached pear geleé, Dulche de leche.

Brownsalt Bakery’s special Christmas menu includes some decadent desserts that will have you drooling. They have a Gingerbread Granola, which is like Christmas in a dessert featuring Belgian white chocolate and cranberries along with cinnamon, nutmeg, and other gingerbread spices sprinkled over it, with several other Christmassy ingredients. They also have other items like their Dark Chocolate and Salted Caramel Entremet, Cinnamon Buns, Gingerbread and Snowflake cookies, Chocolate Tart and more. Indulge in these delicious delectables and have an even more jolly Christmas.

Le 15 is notorious for its delicious desserts like macarons and cupcakes. This time they are hosting a special Christmas menu to celebrate the holiday season by letting everyone experience the taste of Christmas. Le 15 has a limited edition festive menu featuring traditional Christmas inspired cupcakes, macarons, and dessert boxes with the Christmassy cupcakes and macarons. It also features Festive Special Gift Boxes and a Winter Wonderland Box that features a wide range of items to enjoy in the holiday season.

House of Mandarin is hosting a special Christmas menu of its own from December 15 to January 2, serving some Asian specialities and eclectic cocktails for the holiday season. They serve traditional festive drinks like Mulled Wine, Mulled Apple Cider, and Mulled Hot Chocolate, as well as holiday cocktails like Winter Wonderland, The Grinch, and Jack Frost that are perfect for their Pan-Asian menu. Enjoy the festive drinks with a bunch of your friends along with some delicious food, a great way to spend your holidays.

The Christmas meal at Out of the Blue won’t be much out of the blue as after working on dynamic dishes and cocktails for over two decades, it is hosting a special Christmas menu. Their limited-edition menu curated with ingredients unique to the holiday provides comfort to those who indulge in it. The menu features a delicious Cream of Cauliflower Soup with a twist, a quiche, Chicken Roulade, Mix Lettuce Crispy Bacon Salad, some mouth-watering mains, and desserts like Mince Pie and Mini Yule Log. Get ready to indulge in a hearty meal with your friends or loved ones, making this holiday a memorable one.

Imagine enjoying a delicious festive feast among the hills of Lonavla with an array of Christmas treats. From Shepherd’s Pie to an Indian Spiced Vegetable Pie for the vegetarians and vegans, a delicious puff pastry, crostini, roast chicken and more. It also features the chef’s special Bûche de Noël cake and Santa’s favourite Plum Cake. Starting December 17 to January 1, enjoy the delectable meal this holiday season.

Zenmai is hosting a special Christmas menu full of delicious dishes, delectable desserts and yummy cocktails, as well as mocktails. This three-course meal is all you would need this festive season with its wide range of appetizers, main courses and desserts. The pan-Asian cuisine mixed with desserts like a Coffee and Rum Swiss roll, Raspberry Mouse and delicious cocktails is sure to leave you satisfied. From December 15 to January 7, everyone can get a taste of Zenmai’s delicious three-course meals and enjoy them with some refreshing drinks.

Pink Wasabi is hosting a special Christmas menu termed Winter Wonderland. During this festive season, the restaurant, which was once pink, will be painted white and will feature 12 hot and 12 cold dishes. Christmas cocktails and mocktails will accompany the delicious meal. The most Instagram-able café with all its pink galore will be decorated in a chic manner, creating an aura of a winter wonderland.

As of December 15, Taftoom Bar & Kitchen is hosting a special Christmas menu with food that is sure to leave you in a food coma while making you enjoy the holiday season. The restaurant will serve its special meat preparation Raan, Mulled Wine and a range of cocktails. The Christmas Raan prepared with Rosemary in Red Wine and stock served with exotic veggies, jacket potatoes, Mutton Yakhini Rice, and Kashmiri Girda will leave you wanting more. Drinks include Fizz Bourbon, Santa’s Suit, Nutty Nog, Tropical Snow and Mulled Wine, all curated for the holidays.

Diablo is hosting a special Christmas meal, getting us into the Christmas spirit in the most happening way. The specially curated delicacies include delicious Modern Middle Eastern and Pan Asian curations. The two-day celebration will commence on December 24 and end on December 25 , making it a limited edition meal, so it’s better to get booking and enjoy the delicious meal with some delicious cocktails, a great way to spend Christmas.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock. Featured Image: Courtesy Out Of The Blue.