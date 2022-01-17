Home > Culture > Events > Kathak maestro Pt Birju Maharaj passes away at 83
Culture
17 Jan 2022 10:40 AM

Anushka Goel
Culture
Kathak maestro Pt Birju Maharaj passed away on 17 January 2022. The Padma Vibhushan awardee, who, apart from his dance, had immense command over percussions and had lent his voice to several thumris, bhajans and ghazals, was 83.

India’s leading Kathak exponent, Padma Vibhushan Pt Birju Maharaj passed away on 17 January 2022 after suffering a heart attack. His granddaughter Ragini Maharaj, who is also a Kathak performer, shared the news on social media. Along with her heartfelt post, she wrote, “He is with us and he will always keep blessing us.”

 

Reportedly, Maharajji, as he was fondly called by his students and disciples, was playing with his grandsons when his health started to worsen. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Ragini told ANI, “He was under treatment for the past month. He had sudden breathlessness at around 12:15-12:30 am last night. We brought him to the hospital within 10 minutes, but he passed away.”

Pt Birju Maharaj was also suffering from kidney ailments and was undergoing dialysis, NDTV reports. Apart from his classical recitals, the Kathak maestro is also known for several Bollywood choreographies such as Kaahe Chhed (Devdas) and Mohe Rang Do Laal (Deewani Mastani) and was known to be a tough taskmaster.

Personalities pay condolences to Pt Birju Maharaj’s family

Several personalities took to social media to pay their respects to the late maestro, President Ram Nath Kovind, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, singer Adnan Sami, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and more.

Hero Image and Featured Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Anushka Goel
