Kathak maestro Pt Birju Maharaj passes away at 83

Kathak maestro Pt Birju Maharaj passed away on 17 January 2022. The Padma Vibhushan awardee, who, apart from his dance, had immense command over percussions and had lent his voice to several thumris, bhajans and ghazals, was 83.

India’s leading Kathak exponent, Padma Vibhushan Pt Birju Maharaj passed away on 17 January 2022 after suffering a heart attack. His granddaughter Ragini Maharaj, who is also a Kathak performer, shared the news on social media. Along with her heartfelt post, she wrote, “He is with us and he will always keep blessing us.”

Reportedly, Maharajji, as he was fondly called by his students and disciples, was playing with his grandsons when his health started to worsen. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Ragini told ANI, “He was under treatment for the past month. He had sudden breathlessness at around 12:15-12:30 am last night. We brought him to the hospital within 10 minutes, but he passed away.”

Pt Birju Maharaj was also suffering from kidney ailments and was undergoing dialysis, NDTV reports. Apart from his classical recitals, the Kathak maestro is also known for several Bollywood choreographies such as Kaahe Chhed (Devdas) and Mohe Rang Do Laal (Deewani Mastani) and was known to be a tough taskmaster.

Personalities pay condolences to Pt Birju Maharaj’s family

Several personalities took to social media to pay their respects to the late maestro, President Ram Nath Kovind, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, singer Adnan Sami, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and more.

The demise of legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era. It leaves a deep void in the Indian music and cultural space. He became an icon, making unparalleled contribution to popularise Kathak globally. Condolences to his family and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 17, 2022

भारतीय नृत्य कला को विश्वभर में विशिष्ट पहचान दिलाने वाले पंडित बिरजू महाराज जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उनका जाना संपूर्ण कला जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति! pic.twitter.com/PtqDkoe8kd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2022

Pandit Birju ji Maharaj was a doyen of India’s art and culture. He popularised the Lucknow gharana of Kathak dance form around the world. Deeply pained by his demise. His passing away is a monumental loss to the world of performing arts. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 17, 2022

Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of Legendary Kathak Dancer- Pandit Birju Maharaj ji.

We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius.

May he rest in peace.🙏🖤#BirjuMaharaj pic.twitter.com/YpJZEeuFjH — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 16, 2022

India loses a legend of performing arts. Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj is no more. Born into a family of kathak masters, belonging to the Lucknow gharana, Pandit #birjumaharaj took kathak to wider audience. Took forward traditions,held through generations,with great elan. https://t.co/vimvG0EXzh — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 17, 2022

Sad to know about the demise of kathak legend & vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit #birjumaharaj ji after suffering a heart attack in Delhi.

Its an end of an era .

My heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones .

ॐ शान्ति !

🙏 pic.twitter.com/4DJrPmXSaC — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 17, 2022

