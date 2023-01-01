Kite Festival 2023: Everything you need to know about the Uttarayan celebrations

A cheery atmosphere, competitive vibe, colourful kites in the sky and delicious food – that’s what makes the International Kite Festival one of the best celebrations that you can be a part of. The Kite Festival or Uttarayan is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Gujarat. Months before the arrival of this festival, homes in Gujarat commence the manufacturing of kites that will be used for the celebration.

A lot of preparations are made for this week-long celebration, and in all these years it has become so big that people from all across the globe fly down to the venue to take part in the festival. The popularity is such that in 2012, the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat cited that the International Kite Festival in Gujarat was endeavouring to enter the Guinness World Records book. That year, the participation count was 42 countries. Let’s get to know everything about the festival of Uttarayan.

International Kite Festival: Significance, dates, participation & more

Why is the festival celebrated?

The festival marks the day when winter slowly starts to turn into summer. According to the Indian calendar, it is a sign that the sun is back. Farmers celebrate the upcoming harvest season, also known as Makara Sankranti/Mahasankranti. It is considered one of the most important harvest days in India. To commemorate the beginning of summer, many cities in Gujarat organise kite competitions among their citizens. Uttarayan is such a huge celebration that it has become a public holiday in India.

Where does the Kite Festival take place?

Apart from Gujarat, the states of Telangana and Rajasthan are also big on celebrating this festival. Cities including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Hyderabad, Nadiad, and Dakor take part in the festivities. The international kite flying event takes place in Ahmedabad, which is known as the kite capital of Gujarat. This year the festival will take place between 8-14 January and many visitors from different nations arrive in Ahmedabad to take part. Kite flying starts as early as 5 am and goes on until late at night.

The best place to enjoy this festival is the Sabarmati Riverfront, which can accommodate over 500,000 people. For those who don’t fly kites, the Ahmedabad Police Stadium is the perfect place to be to lie down and witness the sky filled with thousands of kites. In Delhi, the festivities take place on 15 August and in most of Bihar’s districts on 14 April.

Where can you buy the best kites?

Markets in Ahmedabad are mobbed with kite buyers and sellers. One of the most famous kite markets, Patang Bazaar, is even operational 24 hours a day with buyers and sellers bargaining and purchasing kites in bulk. Many people even make kites at home and set up small shops in their own homes to sell the kites.

Who all participate in this festival?

Approximately 8-10 million people participate in the international festival. Many visitors come from around the world including countries like Japan, Italy, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Indonesia, Australia, the US, Malaysia, Singapore, France, and China. You will also spot famous dancers, singers, celebrities and politicians at the event.

The theme of this year’s festival

The theme for this year’s kite festival has been decided to be the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and India’s hosting of the G-20. As the country is hosting the G-20 Summit for the first time, many facets of it will be visible at the Kite Festival.

The yummy food you can eat

During the festival, local food such as undhiyu (a mix of vegetables including yam and beans), chikki (sesame seed brittle) and jalebi are served to the public. After offering prayers, people eat sattu (made from new crop wheat) and new baby mangoes.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Unspalsh